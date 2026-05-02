Osasuna vs Barcelona: Lewandowski and Ferran Torres move Barcelona closer to 29th title

Barcelona moved closer to consecutive league titles for the first time in seven years with the victory over Osasuna.

Lewandowski and Ferran Torres scored deep into the second half of a difficult game at El Sadar to help Barcelona beat Osasuna and inch closer to their 29th LALIGA title ahead of next week's El Clásico.

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Arriving in Pamplona without injured teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, Barcelona faced a stern test from an Osasuna team chasing European qualification. It took over 80 minutes of sustained pressure before they broke Los Rojillos' resistance.

Key Match Details

The match was a tense, tactical battle, with Osasuna proving exactly why they are a formidable force at home. The hosts frustrated the league leaders for the vast majority of the contest and arguably had the best opportunities in a fiercely contested first half.

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While Barcelona controlled the tempo and monopolised possession, they severely lacked the final ball to break Osasuna's defensive block.

The hosts were incredibly dangerous on the counter-attack. Talisman Ante Budimir nearly opened the scoring before the interval, stabbing a shot that agonisingly clipped the outside of the post, while Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García had to make several key interventions to keep the score level.

After enjoying more possession for most of the second half, Barcelona finally found their clinical edge. Substitute Marcus Rashford delivered a pinpoint, perfectly weighted cross into the penalty area.

Robert Lewandowski timed his run to perfection, rising above the defence to power a downward header past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead.

Just five minutes later, Barcelona seemingly put the tie to bed. Midfielder Fermín López threaded an excellent, defence-splitting pass through to Ferran Torres. Torres latched onto the ball and finished between Herrera’s legs to make it 2-0.

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Osasuna refused to lay down and immediately responded to set up a frantic finale. Substitute Raúl García rose in the box to meet a brilliant cross from Abel Bretones, steering a precise header past Joan García to pull one back and reignite the home crowd.

Despite Osasuna throwing bodies forward in stoppage time, Barcelona's defence held firm to hear the final whistle.

What This Means for the Standings

The hard-fought 2-1 victory puts Hansi Flick’s men within touching distance of the championship. Barcelona will mathematically secure the title next weekend if they simply avoid defeat against fierce rivals Real Madrid in El Clásico at the Spotify Camp Nou. They could even be crowned champions as early as tomorrow if Los Blancos fail to beat Espanyol.