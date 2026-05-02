Premier League's highest-paid star reportedly splashes ₦11.6 BILLION on ten-bedroom Cheshire mansion

The Man City star spared no expense with his latest investment in England.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reportedly made a major investment in his future in England, purchasing a sprawling £6.2 million (₦11.6 billion) ten-bedroom mansion in Cheshire as he looks to settle down with his family.

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Land Registry documents confirm the 25-year-old Norwegian superstar acquired the four-storey property last summer.

The estate boasts extensive grounds featuring a lake, outdoor swimming pool, sprawling gardens, a coach house, and stables. It also includes a giant treehouse in the gardens.

Erling Haaland |IMAGO

The sheer size of the newbuild means the £525,000-per-week star could theoretically accommodate an entire football team overnight, with space for nine teammates in the main house and one more in the treehouse.

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Luxury upgrades and family focus

Haaland, who is in a relationship with Isabel Haugseng Johansen and they share a young child, reportedly sought a secure and private family home.

Erling Haaland and his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen have a child together | Instagram/@isabellaa

A source told The Sun:

“It’s got everything the modern day footballer could want and more, including historic walled gardens. It’s also very private though which means Erling can completely switch off from football when he is home.”

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Erling Haaland and his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen | Imago

The Premier League's highest-paid star has also secured planning permission to construct a four-bay garage, intended to house his extensive collection of supercars, which includes a rare £4 million Bugatti Tourbillon.

This purchase marks a significant step for Haaland, who previously rented in the city centre. The move to the affluent Cheshire “Golden Triangle”, a popular area for Premier League players, signals his commitment to long-term life in England as he continues to lead the line for Manchester City.

Haaland's season so far

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Man City's goal machine Erling Haaland | IMAGO

Haaland and City remain in the hunt for Premier League success this season, with their title challenge continuing in the coming fixtures.

City's talisman is enjoying another highly prolific campaign for Manchester City, maintaining his reputation as the world's premier finisher.

Across 47 appearances in all competitions, the Norwegian forward has registered 35 goals and 7 assists.

In the Premier League, he leads the Golden Boot race by a comfortable margin with 24 goals in 32 matches. He also continues to rewrite European records, notably becoming the fastest player in history to reach 50 UEFA Champions League goals, racking up 8 goals in 10 European appearances this term.

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Despite his staggering numbers, his campaign has not been without its challenges or intense scrutiny. Haaland endured a rare and frustrating month-long goal drought earlier in 2026, leading to debates about whether a relentless fixture pile-up was causing him fatigue.