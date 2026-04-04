Man City vs Liverpool: Cityzens humiliate Reds to reach seventh FA Cup semifinal in a row

Manchester City's Erling Haaland hit a brilliant hat-trick as the Cityzens put Liverpool to the sword in the FA Cup

Mohamed Salah had a nightmare performance, missing a penalty and another crucial chance as Erling Haaland's brilliant hat-trick helped Manchester City to a dominant 4-0 win.

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The Norwegian opened the scoring from the penalty spot late in the first half and doubled the lead in first-half extra time before Antoine Semenyo made it 3-0 just after the break, allowing Haaland to complete his hat-trick with the final goal of the game just before the hour mark.

Man City vs Liverpool: How it happened

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a dominant victory over Liverpool FC, despite the Reds making a bright start to the quarter-final clash.

Liverpool created the first clear chances, with Mohamed Salah denied by a last-ditch challenge and Hugo Ekitike firing over from close range. However, City took control through Erling Haaland, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a foul by Virgil van Dijk.

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Haaland quickly doubled the lead with a header, giving City a firm advantage before halftime. The hosts continued their dominance after the break, with Antoine Semenyo making it 3-0 before Haaland completed his hat-trick to cap a ruthless display.

Liverpool’s misery was compounded when Salah had a penalty saved by James Trafford, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback. From there, the match became a formality as City comfortably saw out the result.