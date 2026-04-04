Advertisement

Man City vs Liverpool: Cityzens humiliate Reds to reach seventh FA Cup semifinal in a row

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:39 - 04 April 2026
Manchester City's Erling Haaland hit a brilliant hat-trick as the Cityzens put Liverpool to the sword in the FA Cup
Advertisement

Mohamed Salah had a nightmare performance, missing a penalty and another crucial chance as Erling Haaland's brilliant hat-trick helped Manchester City to a dominant 4-0 win.

Advertisement

The Norwegian opened the scoring from the penalty spot late in the first half and doubled the lead in first-half extra time before Antoine Semenyo made it 3-0 just after the break, allowing Haaland to complete his hat-trick with the final goal of the game just before the hour mark.

Man City vs Liverpool: How it happened

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a dominant victory over Liverpool FC, despite the Reds making a bright start to the quarter-final clash.

Liverpool created the first clear chances, with Mohamed Salah denied by a last-ditch challenge and Hugo Ekitike firing over from close range. However, City took control through Erling Haaland, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a foul by Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement

Haaland quickly doubled the lead with a header, giving City a firm advantage before halftime. The hosts continued their dominance after the break, with Antoine Semenyo making it 3-0 before Haaland completed his hat-trick to cap a ruthless display.

Liverpool’s misery was compounded when Salah had a penalty saved by James Trafford, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback. From there, the match became a formality as City comfortably saw out the result.

The win puts Pep Guardiola’s side within one game of a fourth consecutive FA Cup final at Wembley, while Liverpool must quickly regroup ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star
Football
05.04.2026
How Rashford and Cancelo are affected in Barcelona's pursuit for Juventus star
Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray
Football
05.04.2026
Not the goal: Trabzonspor coach credits big Onuachu that destroyed Osimhen's Galatasaray
Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool
Football
05.04.2026
Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool
Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail
Football
05.04.2026
Transfer News: Barcelona make decision on loan signing, disagree on key detail
Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson
Football
05.04.2026
Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson
UCL Quarterfinal: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
Match Previews
05.04.2026
UCL Quarterfinal: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head