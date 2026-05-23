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Harmony Chidi scores hat-trick as Nigeria thrash Guinea 5-0 in World Cup qualifier

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 20:55 - 23 May 2026
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Captain Harmony Chidi inspires Flamingos to a crushing 5-0 win over Guinea
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Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, produced a dominant display on Saturday with a convincing 5-0 victory over Guinea in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup second-round qualifier.

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The encounter took place at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, where Nigeria overwhelmed their hosts with an attacking masterclass led by captain Harmony Chidi.

Guinea 0-5 Nigeria

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The talented forward wasted no time making an impact, opening the scoring with virtually the first kick of the game to give coach Akeem Busari’s side a dream start.

Chidi doubled Nigeria’s advantage in the 13th minute with a superb long-range strike as the Flamingos took complete control of proceedings early in the contest.

The Nigerian side continued to dominate possession and create chances, and their pressure paid off again in the 37th minute when FC Robo Queens forward Oluwakemi Adegbuyi added the third goal of the match.

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Just three minutes later, Chidi completed a brilliant first-half hat-trick with a composed finish to put the Flamingos 4-0 ahead before halftime.

Nigeria maintained their intensity after the break and added another goal in the 56th minute through Mary Dunstan to complete an emphatic performance.

The commanding victory gives the Flamingos a huge advantage ahead of the return leg scheduled to take place in Ikenne-Remo next Saturday.

With one foot already in the next qualifying round, Nigeria will now look to finish the job at home as they continue their quest to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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