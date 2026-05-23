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Barcelona’s Kopa Trophy winner pays tribute to Nigeria after Champions League triumph

David Ben
David Ben 22:00 - 23 May 2026
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Barcelona’s Kopa Trophy winner pays tribute to Nigeria after Champions League triumph
The 19-year-old Spaniard paid tributes to her Nigerian roots in style.
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Barcelona Femeni sensation and 2025 Kopa Trophy winner Vicky López celebrated her third UEFA Women’s Champions League title by proudly displaying the Nigerian flag on her boots during the post-match celebrations.

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The 19-year-old attacking midfielder’s heartfelt gesture quickly went viral, drawing praise from fans across Nigeria and the African continent as she honoured her roots on one of the biggest nights in women’s club football.

Barcelona Femeni sensation Vicky Lopez | IMAGO
Vicky Lopez wore boots featuring the Nigerian flag in the Champions League final
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Barcelona W defeated Lyon W 4-0 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Saturday, May 23, to become champions of Europe for the fourth time in the club's history.

Barca Femeni are the 2026 Women's Champions League winners | IMAGO

The victory completed a spectacular quadruple for Barcelona, adding the European crown to their clean sweep of Spanish domestic honours.

Strong Ties to Nigeria

Vicky Lopez holds up Asisat Oshoala's kit after the Paris 2024 Nigeria vs Spain clash.
Vicky Lopez holds up Asisat Oshoala's kit after the Paris 2024 Nigeria vs Spain clash.
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Born in Madrid to a Spanish father and Nigerian mother, Joy Felix, Vicky has always embraced her dual heritage.

She tragically lost her mother to a brain tumour in 2018 at the age of 11 and often points to the sky in celebration after scoring, a touching tribute to her late mum. She has previously worn boots featuring both Nigerian and Spanish flags.

Barca Femeni star Vicky Lopez | IMAGO

Although eligible for Nigeria through her mother, López has committed to Spain and is now cap-tied to La Roja.

She has already become a key player for the senior national team and helped Spain win the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

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At just 19, the Kopa Trophy winner is already a treble champion with Barcelona and one of the most exciting young talents in world football, a true bridge between two nations.

Vicky López's career

2025 Kopa Trophy women's winner Vicky Lopez | IMAGO

López has enjoyed a sensational, trophy-laden season with FC Barcelona Femení, establishing herself as one of the world's most elite young playmakers.

After the prestigious Kopa Trophy in 2025, the 19-year-old transitioned seamlessly into a central midfield role under heavy competition from legends like Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí.

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Spanish teenage sensation Vicky Lopez | IMAGO

Her exceptional tactical intelligence, 83.5% pass accuracy, and rapid adaptation on the field allowed her to unlock defenses at will, helping Barcelona secure another dominant Liga F championship title.

Across all competitions, her clinical nature in front of goal was perfectly mirrored by her generosity in creating chances, splitting her contributions exactly with 9 goals and 9 assists.

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