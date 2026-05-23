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Real Madrid vs Bilbao: Mbappe wraps up Golden Boot as Carvajal bids farewell

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:00 - 23 May 2026
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Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-2 to end the LaLiga season on a positive note despite finishing 8 points behind Barcelona.
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Los Blancos were playing for nothing but pride, but they made sure to end the season on a high note ahead of Jose Mourinho's arrival.

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Mbappe wins Golden Boot as Real Madrid spank Bilbao

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The club captain, making his 451st appearance, set up Gonzalo García for the opening goal with a pinpoint cross. Jude Bellingham added a second before half-time, while Kylian Mbappé continued his superb form by netting his 25th La Liga goal of the season.

Mbappé’s strike secured the 2025-26 La Liga Golden Boot.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO
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Brahim Díaz added a late fourth for Real, while Athletic Club scored twice through Gorka Guruzeta and Urko Izeta.

The result capped a strong end to the season for Real Madrid, who finished eight points behind champions Barcelona, while Carvajal received a heartfelt send-off from the Bernabéu faithful.

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