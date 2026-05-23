Real Madrid vs Bilbao: Mbappe wraps up Golden Boot as Carvajal bids farewell
Los Blancos were playing for nothing but pride, but they made sure to end the season on a high note ahead of Jose Mourinho's arrival.
🏁 FP: @RealMadrid 4-2 @AthleticClub— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 23, 2026
⚽ 12' @Gonzalo7Garcia_
⚽ 41' @BellinghamJude
⚽ 45'+1' Guruzeta
⚽ 51' @KMbappe
⚽ 89' @Brahim
⚽ 90'+1' Izeta
👉 @Emirates pic.twitter.com/tB4x3ieZ7H
Mbappe wins Golden Boot as Real Madrid spank Bilbao
The club captain, making his 451st appearance, set up Gonzalo García for the opening goal with a pinpoint cross. Jude Bellingham added a second before half-time, while Kylian Mbappé continued his superb form by netting his 25th La Liga goal of the season.
Mbappé’s strike secured the 2025-26 La Liga Golden Boot.
Brahim Díaz added a late fourth for Real, while Athletic Club scored twice through Gorka Guruzeta and Urko Izeta.
The result capped a strong end to the season for Real Madrid, who finished eight points behind champions Barcelona, while Carvajal received a heartfelt send-off from the Bernabéu faithful.