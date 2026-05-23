Barcelona vs Lyon: History making Blaugrana unseat Arsenal as European champions

An inspired second-half performance helped Barcelona claim their fourth European crown against rivals Lyon.

Barcelona Femení have cemented their status as the queens of European football. In a stunning second-half blitz, the Catalan giants routed their most storied rivals, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, 4-0 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Saturday evening to capture the UEFA Women's Champions League title.

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The final, which marked Barcelona's record-breaking sixth consecutive appearance in the showpiece, began a cagey affair, as they were up against former Barca manager Jonatan Giráldez, who now commands the French side, as he has the full dossier of his opponents on the night.

However, the Blaugrana quality shone through, and a devastating second-half performance, fuelled by brilliant braces from Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo, dismantled Lyon, securing Barcelona their fourth European crown.

Key match details

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The opening 45 minutes painted a completely different picture than the final scoreline suggests. Lyon successfully stifled Barcelona and used their aerial superiority on set-pieces to pressure the LIGA F champions.

Lyon thought they had drawn first blood in the 14th minute when Wendie Renard connected powerfully with a header that Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll managed to parry.

United States international Lindsey Heaps pounced on the rebound, poking the ball into the net from three yards out. However, following a tense, minute-long VAR review, Heaps was ruled offside, keeping the game scoreless.

After a frustrating first half, Barcelona roared out the gate in the second 45. Their change of gear soon bore fruit as they found the quality to finally unlock the Lyon defence.

Midfielder Patri Guijarro embarked on a breathtaking 40-yard surging run deep from her own half, bypassing the midfield before picking out Ewa Pajor to her right. The Polish striker fired a clinical, arrowing low shot from a tight angle to make it 1-0.

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Having lost in her previous five European finals, Pajor made her sixth attempt count. Lyon's defence momentarily switched off, allowing Esmee Brugts to slide a pass to an unmarked Pajor. The 29-year-old goal-poacher blasted the ball home from close range to double the advantage.

With Lyon’s defence fully stretched in search of a late lifeline, Salma Paralluelo turned the screw. The dynamic forward unleashed a rising, superb left-footed strike from distance that completely beat Christiane Endler to make it 3-0.