Top 10 Highest-Paid Premier League Players 2025/26 season

Erling Haaland leads the Premier League’s highest-paid players in 2025/26, with Salah and Van Dijk also among the top earners as wages soar.

The Premier League continues to dominate global football financially, with the 2025/26 season showcasing record-breaking salaries for elite players.

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From blockbuster TV deals to fierce competition for talent, clubs are paying unprecedented wages to secure the very best.

Here are the top 10 highest earners in the Premier League:

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1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – £525,000/week

Haaland leads by a distance following his long-term extension.

Erling Haaland doing a robot celebration after scoring against West Ham | Image credits: Imago

He earns a basic weekly salary of approximately £525,000 at Manchester City following a contract extension signed in January 2025 that ties him to the club until 2034.

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His goal-scoring records and global appeal make him the face of the league.

As of April 13, 2026, he has scored 22 Premier League goals in 30 matches for Manchester City in the 2025/26 season, leading the Golden Boot standings.

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £400,000/week

Still delivering at an elite level in his 30s, Mohamed Salah currently earns a gross salary of £400,000 per week at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah || Imago

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As of mid-April 2026, Mohamed Salah is having an outstanding 2025/26 season for Liverpool, with 27 Premier League goals and a total of 33 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across all competitions.

3. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – £350,000/week

A defensive leader whose presence remains important, and following his contract extension in April 2025, Virgil van Dijk earns £350,000 per week at Liverpool. This new two-year deal, which runs until June 2027, makes him one of the highest-paid defenders in Europe.

4. Casemiro (Manchester United) – £350,000/week

An experienced midfield anchor, though debates continue over value is Manchester United's highest-paid player is earning £350,000 per week.

Casemiro has made 15 appearances for Manchester United this season, contributing with 1 goal and 1 assist.

5. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – £300,000/week

Bernardo Silva earns £300,000 per week at Manchester City as of the 2025-26 season.

He has recorded two goals and four assists for Manchester City this season in 31 matches.

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6. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – £300,000/week

Bruno Fernandes earns a reported base salary of £300,000 per week at Manchester United as of the 2025-2026 season. This contract, extended in August 2024, makes him one of the club's highest-paid players, with his deal running until June 2027

Fernandes has scored eight goals and 17 assists for Manchester United this season.

7. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) – £295,000/week

Following his move to Manchester City, Omar Marmoush’s salary is £295,000 per week. This contract, spanning until 2028, makes him one of the top earners at the club.

Marmoush has scored a goal and recorded three assists in 17 matches in the Premier League for Manchester City this season.

8. Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – £280,000/week

Kai Havertz currently earns an estimated £280,000 gross per week at Arsenal for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons, totaling approximately £14.56 million per year. This makes him one of the highest-paid players at the club, with a contract running until 2028.

9. Alexander Isak (Liverpool) – £280,000/week

Alexander Isak earns £280,000 gross per week at Liverpool with his contract expiring on Jun 30, 2031.

Alexander Isak Image source: Liverpool

10. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – £265,000/week

Gabriel Jesus earns approximately £265,000 per week at Arsenal. This salary makes him one of the highest-paid players at the club, with a contract running until 2027. His contract with the Gunners began in 2022 following his transfer from Manchester City.

Jesus in action for Arsenal || imago

Key Trends in 2025/26 Salaries

Manchester City dominates the list with multiple players among the top earners. Players like Salah, Van Dijk, and Casemiro prove experience still commands top wages.

Are These Salaries Sustainable?

The rising wage structure continues to spark debate around Financial Fair Play (FFP) and sustainability.