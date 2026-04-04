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Man City 4-0 Liverpool: ‘It was Time’ – Haaland on his hat-trick

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:20 - 04 April 2026
Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinals
Haaland hat-trick powers Man City past Liverpool
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Erling Haaland delivered a stunning performance as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final clash.

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The Norwegian striker was the star of the match, netting a brilliant hat-trick to help Pep Guardiola’s side to reach the last 4

What Haaland said

Haaland admitted it had been a while since he last scored a hat-trick for the club and expressed his delight at returning to top form.

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He said, “Amazing. In the first half, we struggled a bit, but we kept going after 30 minutes. Between 30 minutes and 60, that is one of our better performances.

“It’s been some time since I have done it for City, so it's time I have done it again! It is special, so I am super happy.”

Despite the emphatic win, Haaland acknowledged that City’s campaign has lacked consistency, especially after missing out on the UEFA Champions League.

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“It has been too up and down, which has not been good enough. We are not in the Champions League, which is not good enough,” he admitted.

With a place at Wembley secured, attention now turns to their next major test against Chelsea.

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