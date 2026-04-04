Man City 4-0 Liverpool: ‘It was Time’ – Haaland on his hat-trick
Erling Haaland delivered a stunning performance as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final clash.
The Norwegian striker was the star of the match, netting a brilliant hat-trick to help Pep Guardiola’s side to reach the last 4
What Haaland said
Haaland admitted it had been a while since he last scored a hat-trick for the club and expressed his delight at returning to top form.
He said, “Amazing. In the first half, we struggled a bit, but we kept going after 30 minutes. Between 30 minutes and 60, that is one of our better performances.
“It’s been some time since I have done it for City, so it's time I have done it again! It is special, so I am super happy.”
Despite the emphatic win, Haaland acknowledged that City’s campaign has lacked consistency, especially after missing out on the UEFA Champions League.
“It has been too up and down, which has not been good enough. We are not in the Champions League, which is not good enough,” he admitted.
With a place at Wembley secured, attention now turns to their next major test against Chelsea.