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Chelsea fans don't want that to happen — Mikel Obi opens up on EPL title race

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:38 - 15 April 2026
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has claimed that no Chelsea fans or players would ever support Arsenal winning the Premier League title.
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Mikel Obi has declared that Chelsea supporters will never support Arsenal winning the Premier League.

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The ex-Super Eagles midfielder and Chelsea legend believes that due to the intense historical rivalry between the two London clubs, it is impossible to root for them.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Obi One Podcast, Mikel emphasised that the deep-seated animosity makes any such backing unthinkable.

Mikel Obi || X
Mikel Obi || X

He directly addressed criticism from Arsenal supporters who accused him of harboring a “small club” mentality, saying:

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Mikel Obi on Chelsea fans, and Arsenal's title chances

“I’m Chelsea, and you can take it personally. I don’t want you to win the Premier League.

Mikel Obi at Chelsea. || imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago
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“We hated each other; the rivalry was crazy [back then]. We smashed each other.

"When I went out after the games in London or whenever it was, when I saw Arsenal fans or players, we never spoke to each other. Sometimes, even our friends got into fights.”

Mikel further warned Arsenal that failing to win the title this season, especially after squandering a strong position, would represent one of the greatest collapses in Premier League history.

The Gunners face Manchester City this weekend in a must-win game that will have massive ramifications in the Premier League title race.

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