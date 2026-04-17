‘The club knows what I want’ — Lewandowski uncertainty opens door for Osimhen to Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has refused to commit his future to Barcelona, potentially opening the door for Victor Osimhen to join the Spanish giants this summer

Robert Lewandowski has cast fresh doubt over his future at Barcelona, refusing to commit to a new contract despite an offer being on the table.

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With the summer transfer window approaching, the uncertainty could pave the way for a major move involving Victor Osimhen.

Lewandowski keeps Barcelona guessing

The veteran striker, whose current deal expires in June, has made it clear that no final decision has been taken regarding his future. While Barcelona are eager to secure his stay, Lewandowski remains non-committal, insisting that discussions are ongoing.

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“We still have a little time. The club knows what I think, and I have had time to think.” he said, while also downplaying constant media speculation surrounding his next move.

Instead, the Polish forward stressed that his focus remains on finishing the season strongly and helping the team achieve its objectives.

Despite that stance, reports suggest he is already exploring options elsewhere, raising the possibility that his time at the Spotify Camp Nou could soon come to an end.

Osimhen emerges as top replacement option

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The Nigerian striker has enjoyed a prolific season, registering 26 goal contributions across competitions, and is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most dangerous forwards.

His ability to stretch defences and create space has reportedly impressed rising star Lamine Yamal, who sees him as an ideal addition to the attack.

However, securing Osimhen’s signature will not be straightforward. With his valuation exceeding €100 million, Barcelona may need to offload key players to finance the deal, given their ongoing financial constraints.