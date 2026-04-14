Barcelona's Osimhen bid to surpass Neymar's high-profile transfer

Barcelona are reportedly lining up their finances to make a serious move for Victor Osimhen.,

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a blockbuster €100 million opening bid for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, a move that would officially surpass the €86.2 million total fee paid to acquire Neymar Jr from Santos in 2013.

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Barcelona serious about Osimhen

As Pulse Sports reported, Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has personally urged the hierarchy to prioritise the Nigerian international as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

The 37-year-old Pole, who led the club to two league titles, is widely expected to depart for AC Milan this summer, leaving a void that Yamal believes Osimhen can adequately fill, according to reports.

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While Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez remains the "dream" prime target for president Joan Laporta, his staggering price tag has forced the club to evaluate more ‘achievable’ targets like Osimhen, who has registered 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances during this campaign.

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen | Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

Osimhen could enter Barcelona’s top 5

Should Barcelona go ahead with the €100 million transfer, Osimhen would become the fourth most expensive signing in the club’s history, trailing only Philippe Coutinho (€160m), Ousmane Dembélé (€147m), and Antoine Griezmann (€120m).

To navigate LALIGA’s rigid financial regulations and fund the acquisition, the board has reportedly placed Ferran Torres on the transfer list, alongside four other senior players, to generate the necessary capital.

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