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Transfer News: Osimhen to Barcelona – What we know so far 

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 13:34 - 25 March 2026
Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Barcelona this summer | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Victor Osimhen could join Barcelona this summer, but the deal depends on what happens with other players.
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Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is on a list of Barcelona’s transfer targets this summer, as the LaLiga champions prepare to bolster their squad for next season. 

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Osimhen on Barcelona's Radar

Although the Catalan giants are in the middle of a title race and still in contention for the Champions League, they are already making plans for next season. 

The LaLiga champions are expected to clear out some of their players, but they are also expected to bring in guys who can make their squad better. One of those players who could turn out in Barcelona’s colours next season is Osimhen. 

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Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is on Barcelona's radar

With Lewandowski likely to leave this summer, the Super Eagles star seems like the perfect replacement to lead the line for Barcelona next season. 

Osimhen remains one of the best strikers in the world, even though he is playing in the less heralded Turkish league with Galatasaray. The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals and recorded four assists in 19 league games. 

The Nigerian international also has seven goals and three assists in 10 Champions League games this season. 

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Osimhen to Barcelona depends on Alvarez's availability

However, despite Osimhen’s impressive numbers and resume, he is not the first option for Barcelona. According to reports, Barcelona’s primary target remains Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. 

The Blaugrana are reportedly ready to offer around €50m plus Ferran Torres in exchange for the Argentine World Cup winner. However, should Atletico Madrid decline the offer, the LaLiga giants will pursue other alternatives, which include Osimhen. 

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Osimhen’s current contract at Galatasaray runs until 2029 after joining them on a permanent basis from Napoli last summer. 

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