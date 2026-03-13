Advertisement

‘It’s just a terrible, terrible decision’ - Ex-Barcelona star slams VAR for disallowing Osimhen’s goal against Liverpool

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:55 - 13 March 2026
Ex-Barcelona star slams VAR for disallowing Osimhen’s goal
Former England and Barcelona star Gary Lineker has fiercely condemned the VAR decision that chalked off a Victor Osimhen goal during Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.
Advertisement

The controversial moment occurred in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie in Istanbul. Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory thanks to an early Mario Lemina strike, but the match was overshadowed by a contentious VAR intervention involving the Nigerian striker.

Advertisement

In the second half, Osimhen appeared to have given the Turkish champions a two-goal cushion. After a cross into the Liverpool area was poorly handled by defender Ibrahima Konaté, Osimhen pounced on the loose ball and fired it home.

However, a subsequent VAR review led to the goal being overturned. Officials determined that Galatasaray winger Barış Alper Yılmaz was offside in the build-up. 

Despite Yılmaz not touching the ball, the officiating team concluded he had interfered with play by challenging Liverpool's Andy Robertson.

Advertisement

Lineker shocked by Osimhen’s disallowed goal

Lineker, speaking on "The Rest Is Football" podcast, expressed his disbelief at the ruling of Osimhen’s goal. 

"I’ve watched it 50 times and it’s absurd," Lineker stated. "There’s no impact [from Yilmaz]. It’s just a terrible, terrible decision and VAR just waved it on."

Gary Lineker || Imago
Gary Lineker || Imago
Advertisement

He argued that the player deemed offside did not influence the outcome of the play. "There was no interference whatsoever," he insisted. "They got it completely wrong. 

“I’ve double-checked it a thousand times. There was no contact... He had no impact on the game whatsoever."

The decision cost Osimhen a significant personal achievement, as the goal would have seen him equal Burak Yılmaz's record for the most goals scored for Galatasaray in a single Champions League campaign.

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago
Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago

The second leg is set for Wednesday, March 18, at the iconic Anfield Stadium. The Reds now face the challenge of needing to win by a two-goal margin to secure a direct path to the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Conversely, Galatasaray will head to England with confidence, knowing a draw will be enough to see them through. A one-goal loss would still take the tie to extra time or a penalty shootout.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ex-Barcelona star slams VAR for disallowing Osimhen’s goal
Football
13.03.2026
‘It’s just a terrible, terrible decision’ - Ex-Barcelona star slams VAR for disallowing Osimhen’s goal against Liverpool
I’m innocent - Thomas Partey set to plead not guilty after fresh rape charges
Football
13.03.2026
I’m innocent - Thomas Partey set to plead not guilty after fresh rape charges
Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Premier League action
Match Previews
13.03.2026
Manchester United vs Aston Villa preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Real Madrid vs Elche in La Liga action
Match Previews
13.03.2026
Real Madrid vs Elche preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
'Something I'll never forget' – Semenyo celebrates becoming first Ghanaian to win Premier League award in 11 years
Football
13.03.2026
'Something I'll never forget' – Semenyo celebrates becoming first Ghanaian to win Premier League award in 11 years
Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.
Football
13.03.2026
Global crisis threatens Messi and Yamal reunion as Finalissima is thrown into jeopardy