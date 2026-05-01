Transfer blow as Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali’s Simba deal crashes

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s transfer to Simba has fallen through after failed contract talks.

Stanley Nwabali has seen his anticipated move to Simba collapse after both parties failed to agree on personal terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles goalkeeper, who has been without a club since leaving Chippa United in February, had been strongly linked with the Tanzanian giants, with negotiations reportedly reaching an advanced stage.

Despite initial optimism, the transfer broke down during the final phase of talks. Reports indicate that Simba were unwilling to meet the financial expectations set by Nwabali’s camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source revealed that while the club had long admired the goalkeeper and even attempted to sign him earlier in the year, the demands ultimately proved too high, forcing them to walk away from the deal.

Fresh interest emerges across clubs

Although the failed move represents a setback, Nwabali remains a highly sought-after goalkeeper. Tanzanian side Azam is reportedly monitoring his situation, while South African heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have also been linked.