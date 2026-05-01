'I don’t want my son to play football' - Endrick drops bombshell
Endrick Felipe has ignited widespread discussion after admitting he would prefer his future child not to pursue a football career, despite his own meteoric rise in the sport.
The Lyon forward, on loan from Real Madrid, described professional football as a toxic environment with intense pressure, stating it is "not a nice place."
What Endrick said
The 19-year-old forward made the candid remarks in an interview with The Guardian, offering a rare glimpse into the emotional and psychological demands of elite football.
He said, “I hope he or she becomes a great person, a great human being. And that he sees me off the pitch as a normal person, not as Endrick the footballer. Football isn’t a nice place. It’s a very tough environment. I hope he or she becomes a lawyer, a doctor or anything else, and can be happy in his own world.
🚨❌ Endrick: “Football is not a nice place. I hope my son becomes a doctor, a lawyer, or anything else”, told The Guardian. pic.twitter.com/a0hEKRI852— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2026
He cited handling social media, criticism, and injuries as contributing factors, reflecting on the pressures of professional football.
He continued, “I had a complicated injury and lost a lot of time. It kept me away from many matches, training and work. I couldn’t compete. When you get injured, you lose everything. You lose the chance to fight for a place. These are things beyond my control.
“I was really afraid. I cried several times. That’s something you do in private. I didn’t know how to deal with my injury, what to expect. You don’t know if you’ll have a relapse, if you’ll keep your strength, if you’ll come back weaker.
"That affects you a lot. You get scared of the future. But I knew I had to keep going. If I’d had another injury, I’d have gone through the whole process again. I knew that when I came back, I’d have to give it my best,” he added.