'I don’t want my son to play football' - Endrick drops bombshell

Endrick reveals he would prefer his future son to become a doctor or lawyer, opening up on the harsh realities of professional football.

Endrick Felipe has ignited widespread discussion after admitting he would prefer his future child not to pursue a football career, despite his own meteoric rise in the sport.

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Lyon forward Endrick | IMAGO

The Lyon forward, on loan from Real Madrid, described professional football as a toxic environment with intense pressure, stating it is "not a nice place."

What Endrick said

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The 19-year-old forward made the candid remarks in an interview with The Guardian, offering a rare glimpse into the emotional and psychological demands of elite football.

He said, “I hope he or she becomes a great person, a great human being. And that he sees me off the pitch as a normal person, not as Endrick the footballer. Football isn’t a nice place. It’s a very tough environment. I hope he or she becomes a lawyer, a doctor or anything else, and can be happy in his own world.

🚨❌ Endrick: “Football is not a nice place. I hope my son becomes a doctor, a lawyer, or anything else”, told The Guardian. pic.twitter.com/a0hEKRI852 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2026

He cited handling social media, criticism, and injuries as contributing factors, reflecting on the pressures of professional football.

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He continued, “I had a complicated injury and lost a lot of time. It kept me away from many matches, training and work. I couldn’t compete. When you get injured, you lose everything. You lose the chance to fight for a place. These are things beyond my control.

“I was really afraid. I cried several times. That’s something you do in private. I didn’t know how to deal with my injury, what to expect. You don’t know if you’ll have a relapse, if you’ll keep your strength, if you’ll come back weaker.