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Good news for Arteta as Super Eagles ruled out of Arsenal clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:14 - 01 May 2026
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Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi will miss the Premier League game against Arsenal due to a hamstring injury.
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Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi will not feature when Fulham take on Arsenal in their Premier League clash, dealing a blow to both the player and his team.

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Alex Iwobi injured || Imago
Alex Iwobi injured || Imago

The Nigerian international had been expected to face his former club, but injury has ruled him out of what would have been an emotional return to the Emirates Stadium.

Hamstring injury keeps Midfielder sidelined

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Fulham manager Marco Silva confirmed that Iwobi is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the club’s goalless draw against Brentford two weeks ago.

“Alex (Iwobi) is out still, plus Kevin,” Silva said while providing an update on his squad.

The midfielder has not regained full fitness in time for Saturday’s fixture, leaving Fulham without one of their key attacking options.

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Silva also revealed uncertainty surrounding other members of the squad, with fitness assessments ongoing ahead of the match.

“Kenny (Tete), we will have to see how he reacts to the last two sessions. He can probably be involved in the game,” he added.

Missing the clash against Arsenal also denies the 29-year-old the chance to face the club where he developed and made his name before moving on in search of regular playing time.

For Iwobi, the priority now is recovery and returning to action as soon as possible. With the Premier League season entering an important phase, Fulham will hope to have him back fit to contribute in the final run of matches.

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