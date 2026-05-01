Why Osimhen could turn down Barcelona after rejecting Man United

Osimhen's recent comments plus his previous actions suggest that he could be reluctant to move this summer.

As Pulse Sports reported, Victor Osimhen has cast serious doubt over a potential summer exit, recently declaring that he has found a home in Galatasaray and expressing deep satisfaction with his current environment.

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Barcelona’s plans could be affected

Osimhen's comments threaten Barcelona's immediate transfer plans; the Catalan club recently submitted an unofficial, exploratory bid for the 27-year-old after internally conceding that their pursuit of primary target Julián Álvarez is highly unlikely.

Osimhen’s willingness to reject an approach from a top club due to his Galatasaray is not merely speculative, as precedent exists. The Super Eagles star turned down a desperate approach from Manchester United in the 2025 winter transfer window, opting to complete his loan stint at Cim-Bom before eventually signing permanently.

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His decision that winter, refusing to join the Premier League giants deeply infuriated the hierarchy at his former club, Napoli, who hinged their transfer plans that January on the projected proceeds from his sale.

Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

Osimhen’s bond with Galatasaray

The forward's profound loyalty to Cim-Bom is rooted in the overwhelming, unprecedented love he continues to receive from the Galatasaray fanbase.

This unbreakable bond was most notably highlighted ahead of the Champions League clash against Liverpool, when thousands of home supporters at Rams Park unveiled a massive, deeply emotional tifo featuring a portrait of Osimhen and his late mother, which brought the forward to tears.

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