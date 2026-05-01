Maradona was a bipolar narcissist, claims psychologist charged with slaying of Argentine football star

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been labelled as a narcissist who suffered from bipolar disorder by a former psychologist accused of being responsible for his death

Explosive testimony has emerged in the trial over the death of football icon Diego Maradona, with one of the defendants alleging the late legend suffered from bipolar disorder and narcissism.

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The psychologist, himself facing manslaughter charges, made the claims while defending his role in Maradona’s treatment before his death in 2020.

Psychologist makes explosive claims in court

“There was bipolar disorder and narcissism,” Diaz reportedly testified, adding, “He could bring a country to its knees, but one glass of alcohol could bring him to his knees.”

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Diaz said he first met Maradona on October 26, 2020, less than a month before the football icon died, and found him drinking wine at home despite concerns over his health.

He added that he believed Maradona needed a strict zero-alcohol treatment plan and said toxicology reports indicated the former star had gone 23 days without drug use before his death.

Trial examines responsibility for Maradona’s death

The ongoing trial is investigating whether Maradona’s medical and care team were negligent in the treatment that preceded his death on November 25, 2020, aged 60.

Diaz is charged with manslaughter with reckless intent over allegations that he prescribed incorrect medication.

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Another defendant, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, also testified, insisting Maradona’s home hospitalisation setup was appropriate and never intended to serve as an intensive-care unit.