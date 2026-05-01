Chelsea legend hails Super Eagles star Onyeka for 'incredible humility and work ethic'

Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka has drawn high praise from a three-time Premier League champion with Chelsea

Frank Onyeka has earned glowing praise from Coventry City boss and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard after playing a key role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

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Lampard hailed the Super Eagles midfielder not only for his performances, but also for his attitude and professionalism.

Lampard praises Onyeka’s impact in promotion push

Onyeka joined Coventry City F.C. during the winter transfer window and quickly became a crucial figure in the team’s midfield.

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The Nigerian international helped stabilise the side with his ball-winning ability, positional discipline, and relentless energy as Coventry surged toward promotion.

“Frank has been brilliant,” Lampard said, adding, “He was a profile of a player we needed in that moment and he’s come in and given us everything we need.”

Lampard also noted that Onyeka’s presence brought vital balance to Coventry’s midfield structure.

‘He is so humble’ — Lampard admires Onyeka’s mentality

Beyond his performances on the pitch, Lampard reserved special praise for Onyeka’s character and mentality.

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“The other thing he has offered is an incredible humility and work ethic. He’s come down from the Premier League as an international player, and he is so humble,” the former Chelsea manager and captain said.

Lampard added that Onyeka’s professionalism has set a powerful example for younger players within the squad, saying, “I love that and it’s good for some of our players to see what that looks like.”