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'History doesn't happen overnight' — Super Eagles star Onyeka ready for EPL return

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:35 - 23 April 2026
Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has celebrated Coventry City’s Sky Bet Championship triumph after Frank Lampard’s side sealed the title with a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Portsmouth on Tuesday night.
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Coventry wrapped up the Championship crown in style with two games to spare, ending a 25-year absence from the Premier League.

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Promotion was mathematically confirmed last Friday following a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Onyeka relishes Premier League return

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Onyeka, who joined Coventry on loan from Brentford in February 2026, played a vital role in the club’s successful campaign.

After struggling for regular minutes at Brentford, the 28-year-old Nigerian found renewed purpose under Frank Lampard.

He contributed with 1 goal and 3 assists in 12 Championship appearances, bringing energy, defensive solidity, and leadership to the midfield.

The loan deal included an obligation to buy, which has now been automatically triggered following promotion.

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Coventry will sign Onyeka permanently for a reported fee of around €7 million, ensuring he returns to the Premier League with the Sky Blues next season.

A delighted Onyeka took to X to reflect on the achievement:

“History doesn’t happen overnight… it takes 25 years. Promotion…Champions. Proud to play a part in something special.”

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