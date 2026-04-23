'History doesn't happen overnight' — Super Eagles star Onyeka ready for EPL return
Coventry wrapped up the Championship crown in style with two games to spare, ending a 25-year absence from the Premier League.
Promotion was mathematically confirmed last Friday following a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.
Onyeka relishes Premier League return
Onyeka, who joined Coventry on loan from Brentford in February 2026, played a vital role in the club’s successful campaign.
After struggling for regular minutes at Brentford, the 28-year-old Nigerian found renewed purpose under Frank Lampard.
He contributed with 1 goal and 3 assists in 12 Championship appearances, bringing energy, defensive solidity, and leadership to the midfield.
The loan deal included an obligation to buy, which has now been automatically triggered following promotion.
Coventry will sign Onyeka permanently for a reported fee of around €7 million, ensuring he returns to the Premier League with the Sky Blues next season.
History doesn’t happen overnight… it takes 25 years. Promotion ✘ Champions— Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka (@_FrankOnyeka) April 22, 2026
Proud to play a part in something special 🩵🏆 #PUSB pic.twitter.com/8F43cIqjfC
A delighted Onyeka took to X to reflect on the achievement:
“History doesn’t happen overnight… it takes 25 years. Promotion…Champions. Proud to play a part in something special.”