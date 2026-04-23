Arsenal should be happy — Gary Neville says Man City result gives Gunners boost

Gary Nevilla believes Manchester City's narrow win over Burnley could give Arsenal extra momentum in the Premier League title race.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the game to help Manchester City defeat Burnley 1-0, ensuring Pep Guardiola’s men moved to the top of the Premier League table.

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However, City are only ahead of the Gunners on goals scored, leaving the race for the crown on a knife-edge.

Despite City taking all three points at Turf Moor, Neville argued on Sky Sports that the laboured nature of the performance will give Mikel Arteta’s side plenty of encouragement.

“It’s a win for Manchester City. But it’s the best win Arsenal could have hoped for. One-nil,” Neville said.

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“It’s all to play for. Arsenal have a home game against Newcastle on Saturday where they can reassert their three-point lead."

The pundit suggested that City looked far from their best and warned that they cannot afford to repeat such a display if they want to retain their title.

“It didn’t happen for Manchester City tonight," Neville continued.

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"They will have to play better than that or they will drop points. But Pep Guardiola knows he had to come away with three points. And he’s done that.”