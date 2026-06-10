“Unless they win AFCON…” — Nigerians fear Osimhen’s Super Eagles generation could go down as underachievers

Terem Moffi’s emotional admission about Nigeria’s World Cup failure has reignited concerns that one of the country’s most talented generations may have little to show for its immense potential.

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to cast a long shadow over the Super Eagles, with fresh concern emerging over what legacy the current generation of players could ultimately leave behind.

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The latest debate was sparked by Terem Moffi’s brutally honest assessment of the situation. Speaking about the pain of missing another World Cup, the Nice striker admitted that many members of the current squad may never get another realistic opportunity to play on football’s biggest stage.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Terem Moffi | IMAGO

“That’s what the fans don’t understand. The World Cup is every four years, and not everyone gets to be a part of that. We’ve missed two World Cups now. It’s devastating for the fans, but even more so for us," Moffi said in an interview with AY Suga.

I’m 27 now, in the next World Cup I’ll be 31, and most of the squad will be in their 30s as well. It’s almost impossible for us to be there if we’re being totally honest.”

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“For some of us, we might have to watch from home. How do we tell our children that we had two chances to be at the World Cup and we didn’t take it? It’s horrible to think about.”

Super Eagles || Imago

The comments struck a chord with many Nigerians still grappling with the disappointment of seeing a team packed with elite talent miss back-to-back World Cups.

Nigerians worry over Super Eagles future

Moffi's comment sparked a wave of reactions of social media, with one particular comment summing up what many supporters have quietly feared for some time.

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“Unless they win the AFCON next year, this will go down as a talented Super Eagles generation that underachieved," prominent Nigerian media figure Ovie O wrote on X.

Unless they win the AFCON next year, this will go down as a talented Super Eagles generation that underachieved. https://t.co/IjZ0NYR0E5 — Ovie (@OvieO) June 9, 2026

The statement quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread debate about a squad that boasts some of Africa’s most accomplished players. See some other reactions below:

Most painful thing about missing the World Cup back to back is not getting to see guys like Lookman and Osimhen play at the World Cup at their peak. Even Iwobi in 2018 isn’t as good as 2022-2026 Iwobi. https://t.co/nBIDMMPk2g — Lesley🇳🇬 (@Lez_fcb) June 9, 2026

How do you explain to someone that Victor Osimhen & Ademola Lookman have never been to a World Cup, yet Baba Rahman is about to play his 2nd WC tournament. Life is crazy https://t.co/EKGo3anLLe — Bråå K●F¡ ™ 🇬🇭|🇨🇦 (@eii_braakofi) June 9, 2026

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I wrote this last year. History will remember in dismay, how Nigeria won 2 consecutive African best, with so many other players in top European teams, but failed to qualify for 2 straight World Cups and Olympics.



Golden opportunity to replicate the '94 set. https://t.co/tQ3i5M7Ej9 — Ebuka C. Emenike (@ChizitereEbuka) June 9, 2026

Ngl it's very painful. The thought of some of the guys that have been consistent with the team for years not winning AFCON or really experiencing a World Cup. Not because they aren't good enough as players but because the management of the team has been so bad. https://t.co/lCYfzBCPli — Dani (@naphtrax) June 9, 2026

Make una try win Afcon next year sha that would make up for back to back World Cup miss https://t.co/UfbYsXAL7d — iamthatguybrvh (@iamthatguybrvh) June 9, 2026

The bigger picture

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not won the AFCON since 2013 | IMAGO

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From Victor Osimhen’s prolific goalscoring exploits in Europe to Ademola Lookman’s rise into one of the continent’s most feared attackers, many supporters believe the current Super Eagles squad possesses enough quality to compete with the very best teams in Africa.

Yet despite the individual brilliance, the trophy cabinet remains largely empty.

The closest the group came to major success was their run to the AFCON final in 2025, where they ultimately fell short against hosts Ivory Coast. Now, after also missing consecutive World Cups, questions are increasingly being asked about whether this generation has fulfilled its potential.

The concern is not necessarily about talent.

Few Nigerian teams in recent memory have been blessed with a deeper pool of players performing at top European clubs. Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and several others have all established themselves at a high level abroad.

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The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO

The problem, many fans argue, is translating that quality into collective success.

Missing the 2022 World Cup was painful. Missing the 2026 edition has only amplified fears that some of the country’s biggest stars could retire without ever appearing at football’s grandest tournament.

Moffi’s comments highlighted that reality. By the time the next World Cup arrives in 2030, many of the current squad members will be entering the latter stages of their careers, while a new generation will inevitably begin pushing for places. That reality has intensified calls for the Super Eagles to make next year’s Africa Cup of Nations count.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

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For many Nigerians, AFCON 2027 is no longer simply another tournament. It is becoming a defining opportunity to ensure that a generation led by Osimhen and Lookman is remembered for silverware rather than squandered potential.