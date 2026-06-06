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‘It’s a shame’ – Super Eagles star speaks out on Nigeria missing 2026 World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:23 - 06 June 2026
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Zaidu Sanusi expressed shame over Nigeria's absence from the 2026 World Cup.
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Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi has described Nigeria's absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a major disappointment, insisting the team must learn from the setback and ensure it never happens again.

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Zaidu Sanusi || Imago

The Porto full-back admitted it was painful to see the Super Eagles miss out on football's biggest tournament, especially with the competition expanding to accommodate more teams and a record number of African representatives.

World Cup without Nigeria feels incomplete

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature an expanded format with increased slots for African nations.

Despite the additional qualification opportunities, Nigeria failed to secure a place at the tournament, extending the frustration of a nation that has traditionally been one of Africa's strongest football powers.

Reflecting on the disappointment, Sanusi said the Super Eagles should never become accustomed to missing major tournaments.

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He said, "It's a shame not to be at the 2026 World Cup. It has happened, and we have to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

The experienced defender believes Nigeria must use the disappointment as motivation to rebuild and return stronger in future qualification campaigns.

According to Sanusi, the Super Eagles have a responsibility to re-establish themselves among the continent's elite and consistently compete on the world stage.

"We need to take our spot as the giants of Africa and make it count next time," he added.

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The Super Eagles have appeared at six FIFA World Cup tournaments and have consistently been regarded as one of Africa's most competitive national teams.

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