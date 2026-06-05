They have the quality - Ex-Super Eagles star names 2 African teams capable of making impact at World Cup 2026

Former Super Eagles star backed Morocco, Senegal to shine at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has identified Morocco and Senegal as the African nations best positioned to make an important impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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With the tournament set to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Akpeyi believes both countries possess the quality, experience, and squad depth needed to compete with the world's elite teams.

The former Nigeria international pointed to the impressive performances of both nations in recent years, particularly Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as evidence of their growing strength on the global stage.

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Morocco and Senegal among Africa's best hopes

Speaking in an interview with SportsBoom.co.za, Akpeyi praised the quality available to both teams, noting that many of their players feature regularly for top clubs across Europe.

"I see Morocco and Senegal doing very well. They have the quality and experience, as shown in recent years," Akpeyi said.

The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper admitted that matching Morocco's remarkable achievement in Qatar will be difficult, but insisted African nations should not underestimate their chances.

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"It will be difficult for African countries to make the top four again or surpass what Morocco achieved in Qatar, but in football, there is always a chance," he explained.

Akpeyi also highlighted South Africa and DR Congo as teams capable of exceeding expectations at the tournament.

According to him, South Africa's steady progress could make it a dangerous outsider, while DR Congo's qualification campaign demonstrated resilience and determination.

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He said, "Bafana Bafana could also be a surprise package, while DR Congo qualifying against the odds makes their participation especially exciting.

"We could see a competition among the African countries over who stays the longest at the tournament. We have every reason as Africans to be excited ahead of the World Cup."

For the first time in history, Africa will have a record 10 representatives at the World Cup following FIFA's expansion of the tournament to 48 teams.

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Akpeyi described the development as a major opportunity for African football and believes it significantly improves the continent's chances of achieving deeper runs in the competition.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for the continent. With more teams, Africa has a real chance to reach the knockout stages and even the quarter-finals," he stated.

The former goalkeeper stressed that African football has evolved considerably, with many players now competing regularly at the highest level in Europe.

He added, "Our players are playing week in and week out in Europe for some of the world's biggest teams. We also have a sizeable number of players who have already competed at the World Cup, and now it's up to us to seize this chance."

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