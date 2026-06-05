Portugal vs Nigeria: Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo to face Super Eagles for the first time

The highly anticipated Nigeria vs Portugal friendly is officially here, offering the Super Eagles a massive chance at redemption. While Portugal thrashed Nigeria 4-0 back in 2022 without an absent Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al Nassr forward is locked and loaded to face the West Africans for the first time ever on June 10.

The Super Eagles are preparing to lock horns with Portugal in a high-profile international friendly on June 10.

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For millions of Nigerian fans, this fixture brings back incredibly painful memories of the 4-0 hammering we suffered against the Europeans right before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Back then, Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuously absent due to gastritis. But fast forward to 2026, and the upcoming reunion carries a far greater, history-making intrigue. For the first time ever, Nigeria will square off against a rejuvenated, timeless Ronaldo.

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We continue our summer campaign with matches against Poland 🇵🇱 and Portugal 🇵🇹 #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/cCrX9LPhbp — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 1, 2026

Portugal vs Nigeria: Ronaldo problem for Eagles

Now 41 years old and dominating the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to completely defy time and gravity.

With Portugal stepping up their final preparation camp for the 2026 World Cup, manager Roberto Martínez has named a full-strength squad, meaning the Super Eagles' defensive line is walking straight into a world-class firing line.

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While the global media spotlight will be fixed firmly on Ronaldo, Eric Chelle and his tactical team know the true danger lies in Portugal's creative heartbeat.

The Engine Room Threat

Manchester United icon Bruno Fernandes enters this match fresh off a historic club campaign where he officially wrote his name into English football history as the Premier League’s all-time assists record holder.

Fernandes completely orchestrated the 4-0 rout against Nigeria four years ago, and he remains the most terrifying transition threat in Europe.

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Is Bruno Fernandes' 2025/26 season the best of all time? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1gKM8iQokY — Premier League (@premierleague) May 27, 2026

With the creative genius of Bernardo Silva pulling the strings alongside Fernandes, and clinical weapons like Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix punished errors off the bench, Nigeria's backline cannot afford another single millisecond of distraction.

Can the Magician Iwobi Direct a Shock Redemption?

This match represents a brutal, sobering reality check for Nigeria, but it is also the perfect platform to prove our tactical progress.

Alex Iwobi || Imago

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Following the brilliant 2-2 draw against a highly disciplined Poland side in Warsaw, the Super Eagles have shown they possess a fighting spirit.

The camp received a massive psychological boost with the official arrival of midfield magician Alex Iwobi and AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, who will arrive later today, to the training base.

The Super Eagles did have a few bright spots. Alex Iwobi stood out as Nigeria’s best performer, showing composure and technical quality in midfield.

Calvin Bassey and William Troost-Ekong, now retired, fought hard in defence, while substitute Frank Onyeka brought energy and bite after coming off the bench.

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William Troost-Ekong and Bassey

But Nigeria struggled to create clear chances, and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho endured a difficult night.

The result raises familiar concerns for Nigeria as they continue preparing for upcoming AFCON qualifiers and try to rebuild momentum after missing the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.