Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo - Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers

The FIFA World Cup has seen the greatest attacking talents in football history compete for international glory.

Scoring a goal in this tournament is the pinnacle of many careers, but a select group of players has managed to find the net with incredible regularity on the grandest stage.

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The legacy of these World Cup top scorers will continue to inspire football players for generations to come.

With the FIFA 2026 World Cup set to begin in June, we rank the top ten goal scorers in the history of the competition, detailing their total goals and their tournament appearances.

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Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers

The records established by these ten legends reflect decades of peak footballing achievement, and they remain particularly relevant as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches this June.

Achieving a position on the leaderboard requires a combination of elite skill and the ability to perform when the entire world is watching.

10. Grzegorz Lato (Poland) — 10 Goals

Grzegorz Lato was the spearhead of the golden generation of Polish football during the 1970s and early 1980s.

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He appeared in three consecutive tournaments, starting in 1974 and finishing in 1982, playing a total of twenty matches.

His finest hour came during the 1974 tournament in West Germany, where he scored seven goals to win the Golden Boot and help Poland secure an impressive third-place finish.

Grzegorz Lato in action for Poland || imago

9. Thomas Müller (Germany) — 10 Goals

Thomas Müller is a highly decorated German attacking midfielder who has built an incredible legacy in the tournament.

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He scored ten goals in nineteen matches across four consecutive World Cup appearances between 2010 and 2022.

Müller burst onto the global stage in 2010, winning the Golden Boot and the Best Young Player award with five goals in South Africa.

He followed this with another five goals in 2014, helping Germany lift the trophy in Brazil. His unique style of finding spaces inside the box made him a vital tactical asset for his national team.

Thomas Müller (Germany) || Imago

8. Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) — 10 Goals

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Argentina forward Gabriel Batistuta was one of the most feared and powerful strikers of the 1990s.

He represented Argentina at three tournaments, appearing in 1994, 1998, and 2002, where he played twelve matches in total.

Batistuta holds the unique distinction of being the only player to score a hat-trick in two different World Cup tournaments, doing so against Greece in 1994 and Jamaica in 1998.

His incredible shooting power and clinical instinct made him an icon of Argentine football.

Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) || Imago

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7. Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany) — 11 Goals

Jürgen Klinsmann was a model of consistency for Germany, scoring eleven goals across three consecutive tournaments in 1990, 1994, and 1998.

He played seventeen matches in total and was a vital member of the squad that lifted the trophy in Italy in 1990.

Klinsmann became the first player to score at least three goals in three separate World Cups.

Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany) | Imago

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6. Pelé (Brazil) — 12 Goals

Pelé is recognised by many as the most iconic figure in the history of the sport, and his goalscoring record reflects his genius.

He scored twelve goals in fourteen matches spread across four tournaments between 1958 and 1970.

Pelé burst onto the global stage as a seventeen-year-old in 1958, scoring six goals, including two in the final against Sweden.

He went on to win three World Cup titles, a feat that remains unmatched, and he stands firmly as one of the elite World Cup Top Scorers of all time.

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Pelé (Brazil) || Imago

5. Kylian Mbappé (France) — 12 Goals

Kylian Mbappé has established himself as one of the most devastating forwards of the modern era, achieving an extraordinary goalscoring record at a very young age.

He has scored twelve goals in fourteen appearances across two World Cup tournaments in 2018 and 2022 and will be one to watch in this 2026 summer tournament.

Mbappé scored four goals during his debut tournament in Russia, helping France lift the trophy.

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He followed this with a sensational eight-goal performance in Qatar, which included a historic hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

Kylian Mbappé (France), Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers || Imago

4. Lionel Messi (Argentina) — 13 Goals

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and his goalscoring record on the international stage is exceptional.

He has scored thirteen goals in twenty-six appearances across five World Cup tournaments between 2006 and 2022.

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His crowning achievement came during the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where he scored seven goals, including two in the historic final against France, to lead Argentina to victory.

Messi is also the only player to win the Golden Ball award twice, achieving this honour in both 2014 and 2022, and will be one of the players to watch in this World Cup.

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers || Imago

3. Gerd Müller (Germany) — 14 Goals

Gerd Müller was the ultimate penalty-box predator, known for his incredible reflexes and ability to score from any angle.

He scored fourteen goals in just thirteen matches across two tournaments in 1970 and 1974.

Müller won the Golden Boot in 1970 by scoring ten goals, and he followed that by scoring the winning goal in the 1974 final against the Netherlands on home soil.

His clinical efficiency made him one of the most reliable goal scorers in international history.

Gerd Müller (Germany) || Imago

2. Ronaldo (Brazil) — 15 Goals

Ronaldo was a dominant force across four World Cup squads between 1994 and 2006, although he did not play a match in 1994.

He played nineteen matches in total at the World Cup and scored fifteen goals.

Ronaldo (Brazil), Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers || Imago

After suffering a major defeat in the 1998 final, Ronaldo returned in 2002 to guide Brazil to their fifth title, scoring eight goals in the tournament, including both goals in the final against Germany.

1. Miroslav Klose (Germany) — 16 Goals

Miroslav Klose sits alone at the top of the standings as the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the competition.

He scored sixteen goals in twenty-four matches across four consecutive tournaments between 2002 and 2014.

Miroslav Klose (Germany), Top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers || Imago