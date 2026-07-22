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'I am too old for Arsenal' - Super Eagles star reveals

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:52 - 22 July 2026
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Super Eagles defender jokes that he is "too old" for Arsenal while revealing his ambition for Nottingham Forest in the 2026/27 season.
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Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has jokingly ruled out the possibility of joining Arsenal, saying he is "too old" for the North London club while outlining an ambitious personal target for the 2026/27 campaign.

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Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina || imago
Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina || imago

The Nottingham Forest full-back made the humorous remark in a recently surfaced video after being asked by a Nigerian fan whether he would consider a move to the Gunners.

Aina laughs off Arsenal links

While attending Wimbledon, Aina was approached by a Nigerian fan who asked if he could see himself playing for Arsenal.

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The 29-year-old responded with a smile: "I'm too old for Arsenal."

Forest defender focused on improving numbers

Rather than discussing transfer speculation, Aina is concentrating on improving his attacking contributions next season.

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The versatile defender admitted he was disappointed not to score during the 2025/26 campaign and has set himself a challenging target for the new season.

"I need to pray and fast because I did not score any goals last season. The season before, I think I got three goal involvements. I need to do some serious prayer and fasting because I need at least five. If I get five, I will be content," Aina said.

Last season, Aina featured in 28 matches across all competitions, providing one assist during Nottingham Forest's 2-1 UEFA Europa League defeat to Fenerbahce.

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