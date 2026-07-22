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Man United flop agrees to leave Red Devils as Juventus close in on move

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:39 - 22 July 2026
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Man United flop agrees to leave Red Devils
Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly given his approval for a summer transfer to Juventus, signalling a potential end to his underwhelming tenure at Manchester United.
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The Dutch international appears ready to leave Old Trafford and make a return to Serie A, where the Turin-based club is intensifying its efforts to sign him.

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Zirkzee, who joined Manchester United from Bologna in 2024 for £36.5 million, is said to be enthusiastic about returning to Italy after a challenging period in the Premier League. 

The 25-year-old's time in Manchester has been largely forgettable, as he has scored just five Premier League goals over the past two seasons.

Zirkzee set for United exit

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According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus has received an "initial yes" from the player's representatives after sounding out his interest.

Juventus's pursuit is being led by their new head of football, Ricky Massara, who has a long-standing interest in the forward. 

Joshua Zirkzee for Man United || imago
Joshua Zirkzee for Man United || imago

It is understood that Massara spent "hours on the phone" with Zirkzee's camp during the winter transfer window. 

The leadership at Old Trafford is reportedly open to a sale as they continue to reshape the squad under manager Michael Carrick.

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Italian sources suggest that United would consider offers between €35 million and €40 million. 

A loan deal that includes an option or obligation to buy could also be a viable alternative if a permanent transfer cannot be immediately arranged.

Meanwhile, Man United have also made some signings of their own, with Andre Santos and Youri Tielemans joining the club.

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