'This is the right place for me' - Frank Onyeka reacts to permanent move

Frank Onyeka has expressed his happiness after completing a permanent move to Coventry City following a successful loan spell from Brentford.

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has expressed his delight after completing a permanent move to Coventry City, describing the Championship club as the "right place" for him following a successful loan spell.

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The Nigerian international initially joined the Sky Blues from Brentford on loan during the January transfer window, with the agreement including an obligation to make the transfer permanent.

Onyeka quickly established himself as an influential figure, helping Coventry secure promotion while contributing one goal in 14 Championship appearances.

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Onyeka thrilled to stay at Coventry

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Coventry Telegraph, Onyeka said he felt at home from the moment he arrived at the club.

"It’s really nice. From the first day I came in, I felt the beauty of the people and the club. I just felt, this is for me, I’m in the right place to be," Onyeka said.

The 28-year-old praised his teammates and the club's staff for making his transition seamless.

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Onyeka credited the welcoming environment at Coventry City for helping him settle quickly.

"All the boys, the people around the building made me feel really comfortable and I settled in quickly, which is really nice for every player that goes into a new team. I felt really, really happy and now I’ve been here for the last five or six months and feel really comfortable," he explained.

Coventry star Onyeka || imago

The midfielder also expressed gratitude to the Coventry supporters for embracing him from day one.

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He added, "The love I got from the fans from the first day was really lovely to see how they took me in, how they loved me, and I really appreciate that."

Onyeka revealed that his ambition upon arriving at Coventry was to help the club earn promotion and compete for the Championship title.

"It’s nice because I came here for two goals, which is to get promoted to the Premier League and win the Championship. So the goal that I had coming here was achieved and it’s a beautiful thing to be part of the success," he said.

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