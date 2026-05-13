Super Eagles star to join Premier League new boys on 3-year deal

Coventry City are expected to finalise a permanent move for Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka after securing promotion to the Premier League.

Frank Onyeka is expected to join Coventry on a permanent deal after playing a pivotal role as the club achieved promotion to the Premier League.

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The 28-year-old initially joined the Sky Blues on loan from Brentford in January 2026. The loan agreement included an obligation to buy, which was automatically triggered once Coventry earned promotion back to the top flight after 25 years away.

Frank Onyeka || imago

Frank Onyeka set for permanent Coventry move

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The Sky Blues are yet to confirm the deal, but they did announce that Onyeka's temporary spell would be turned into a permanent stay when they announced his loan signing.

Onyeka hailed after scoring a stunning strike over Derby || imago

"Frank Onyeka has joined Sky Bet Championship club Coventry City on loan for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

"The deal includes an obligation to make the move permanent should the Sky Blues secure promotion to the Premier League this campaign."

Reports suggest Coventry will pay a fee of around €7 million to make the transfer permanent. Onyeka is set to sign a three-year contract at the CBS Arena.

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During his loan spell, Onyeka made 14 appearances (13 starts), scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist in the Championship. He brought much-needed energy, physical presence, and tactical discipline to the midfield.