I don't trust referees, VAR — Guardiola opens up on Arsenal controversy
Guardiola’s comments come after a highly contentious stoppage-time decision in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over West Ham, where Callum Wilson’s apparent equaliser was ruled out following a lengthy VAR review for a foul on goalkeeper David Raya.
The City boss believes his own team has also suffered from questionable decisions in recent seasons, citing two FA Cup final defeats in 2024 and 2025 as examples.
Guardiola on mistrust for VAR in England
"We lost the two finals of the FA Cup because the referees didn't do their jobs as they should have, even the VAR," the Spaniard said.
Guardiola referenced last year’s final loss to Crystal Palace, where goalkeeper Dean Henderson saved a penalty but could arguably have been sent off for handling outside the box.
He also recalled feeling aggrieved after the previous year’s defeat to Manchester United. However, the City manager insisted that ultimately, it is up to his players to rise above such decisions.
"When this happens, it is because we have to do better, not the referees or VAR," he continued.
"I never trust anything since I arrived a long time ago. Always I learned you have to do it better, do it better, be in a position to do it better because you blame yourself with what you have to do, because (VAR) is a flip of a coin."