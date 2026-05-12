Nigerian-born Liverpool star scoops two Premier League awards

The Super Eagles-eligible Liverpool star was honoured for his exceptional breakout Premier League season

Liverpool sensation Rio Ngumoha was the centre of attention at the Premier League Youth Development Conference on Tuesday evening, taking home two prestigious honours.

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The 17-year-old’s historic debut season at Anfield has not gone unnoticed, as he continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Double triumph for Ngumoha at Wembley

The young attacker, who is of Nigerian descent through his parents, received the Premier League Homegrown Debutant of the Season award on a joint basis alongside Arsenal’s Max Dowman.

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In addition to the debutant prize, Ngumoha was also recognised as one of 27 standout players to receive a Scholar of the Year award, capping off a remarkable period of personal development since joining the club from Chelsea in September 2024.

These accolades serve as official recognition of a meteoric rise that has seen the teenager transition from the academy ranks to a dependable option for the first team in less than two years.

His success at the conference highlights the effectiveness of the Reds' youth system in integrating elite talent into the most competitive league in the world.

Ngumoha the record-breaker

Ngumoha’s recognition follows a record-shattering 2025-26 campaign where he became the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool history at 16 years and 361 days after a dramatic 100th-minute winner against Newcastle.

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Since that historic debut at St. James' Park, he has continued to shatter club milestones, including becoming the youngest-ever player to represent Liverpool in European competition during a Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

His momentum continued into 2026, where he signed his first professional contract and eventually became the club’s youngest Premier League scorer at Anfield by netting the opener against Fulham in April.

To date, Ngumoha has made 17 Premier League appearances in 2025-26 and scored two goals... putting pen to paper on a first professional contract with the Reds in September 2025.