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Osimhen replacement? Galatasaray eye ₦54 billion rated striker

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:24 - 12 May 2026
Galatasaray are on the market for a new striker despite having Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen in their ranks
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Fresh off securing its 26th Turkish Super Lig title, Galatasaray has already shifted its focus to the transfer market, reportedly identifying Brazilian sensation Kaua Elias as a primary target for the 2026-27 campaign.

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The Istanbul giants are looking to bolster their attacking options, and the young forward’s impressive form in Ukraine has made him a top priority for the club's board.

Galatasaray eye striker with ₦54 billion price tag

According to reports from NTV Spor and Ukrainian media, Galatasaray has begun tracking the 20-year-old striker, who currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk under the management of club legend Arda Turan.

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Despite Elias's success in Ukraine, Shakhtar is reportedly open to a sale but has placed a steep €35 million (approximately ₦54 billion) valuation on the attacker.

The Ukrainian champions are playing hardball, having already rejected a €22 million offer from Brazilian side Flamengo during the winter window.

Shakhtar, who signed Elias from Fluminense for €17 million in the 2024-25 mid-season period, is looking to make a significant profit on a player who still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

Successor to Icardi or Partner for Osimhen?

The link to Elias has sparked immediate speculation regarding the future of Galatasaray's current strike force. While the Brazilian has contributed 11 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances this season, it remains unclear where he fits into Okan Buruk's plans.

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With Galatasaray recently declaring that Victor Osimhen is not for sale despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, Elias is increasingly being viewed as a potential replacement for Mauro Icardi.

The veteran Argentine striker has yet to be offered a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Whether he arrives to fill Icardi's boots or to provide competition for Osimhen, the pursuit of Elias is part of Galatasaray’s commercially aggressive strategy as they aim to maintain their dominance in Turkey and make a deep run in the Champions League next season.

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