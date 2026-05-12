LALIGA Champions League side register interest in out-of-favour Super Eagles star

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche is being courted by a Spanish LALIGA side.

Real Betis are reportedly preparing a substantial €15 million bid to secure the services of Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche, according to recent reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 22-year-old is expected to return to his parent club, Getafe, this summer after enduring a miserable season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace. Betis are looking to capitalise and land the Nigeria international.

Uche’s Premier League stuggles

Uche’s much-heralded Premier League move proved to be a disaster, as Uche found himself marginalised on the fringes of the squad, struggling to adapt to manager Oliver Glasner's rigid tactical system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, his imminent return creates a massive dilemma for Getafe; the club is currently struggling under LALIGA's strict financial fair play regulations and desperately needs the cash influx from his permanent sale, making Betis’s proposed €15 million offer incredibly attractive to the cash-strapped side.

Christantus Uche came off the bench to win a penalty for the Eagles. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Proven LALIGA pedigree

Despite his flopping in England, the Heliopolitans remain convinced of Uche's immense talent, valuing the proven quality he displayed during his breakout 2024/25 LALIGA campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to the ill-fated London switch, Uche was one of Spain's biggest revelations under José Bordalás, famously scoring on his top-flight debut against Athletic Club and ultimately finishing the season with four goals and six assists across 33 league appearances to help Getafe avoid relegation.