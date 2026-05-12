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LALIGA Champions League side register interest in out-of-favour Super Eagles star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:09 - 12 May 2026
Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche is being courted by a Spanish LALIGA side.
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Real Betis are reportedly preparing a substantial €15 million bid to secure the services of Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche, according to recent reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

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The 22-year-old is expected to return to his parent club, Getafe, this summer after enduring a miserable season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace. Betis are looking to capitalise and land the Nigeria international.

Uche’s Premier League stuggles 

Uche’s much-heralded Premier League move proved to be a disaster, as Uche found himself marginalised on the fringes of the squad, struggling to adapt to manager Oliver Glasner's rigid tactical system. 

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Consequently, Crystal Palace are uninterested in activating the permanent transfer clause in his loan agreement

However, his imminent return creates a massive dilemma for Getafe; the club is currently struggling under LALIGA's strict financial fair play regulations and desperately needs the cash influx from his permanent sale, making Betis’s proposed €15 million offer incredibly attractive to the cash-strapped side.

Christantus Uche came off the bench to win a penalty for the Eagles. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Christantus Uche came off the bench to win a penalty for the Eagles. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Proven LALIGA pedigree

Despite his flopping in England, the Heliopolitans remain convinced of Uche's immense talent, valuing the proven quality he displayed during his breakout 2024/25 LALIGA campaign. 

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Prior to the ill-fated London switch, Uche was one of Spain's biggest revelations under José Bordalás, famously scoring on his top-flight debut against Athletic Club and ultimately finishing the season with four goals and six assists across 33 league appearances to help Getafe avoid relegation. 

Betis‘s sporting department view the Nigerian's physical strength and tactical versatility as crucial assets as the Seville-based club prepares to reinforce their squad to compete in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League. 

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