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Rooney explains importance of Gyokeres to Arteta's tactics

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:27 - 12 May 2026
Gyokeres scores opening goal against Everton || imago
Gyokeres scores opening goal against Everton || imago
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney showered Viktor Gyokeres with praise.
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Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has strongly defended Viktor Gyökeres against his detractors, claiming the Swedish forward will be the primary catalyst if Arsenal successfully secures an unprecedented Premier League and Champions League double. 

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What Rooney said

Rooney addressed the criticism surrounding the striker’s polarising debut season by highlighting his invaluable, selfless off-the-ball contributions that improve his teammates.

"I’ve said this all season, and I have been criticised for saying it, but I actually really like him," Rooney stated, arguing that Gyokeres's relentless work rate occupies defenders and runs the channels. 

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Crucially, Rooney noted that this aggressive movement directly benefits the Gunners' wide players, explaining, "And what we’ve seen recently is that it’s creating more space for Eberechi Eze and for Bukayo Saka – because if one, or both centre-backs have to go and cover him and then the full-back has to cover round, when you switch the ball quickly, it creates so much space for everyone just in behind him."  

It is a homecoming for Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres’s resurgence 

Rooney’s glowing praise highlights a massive individual turnaround for Gyokeres, who initially struggled to justify the expectations that accompanied his £64 million transfer from Sporting last summer. 

The 27-year-old endured a difficult start to life in North London, managing just three goals in his opening 11 matches and suffering through a 10-game drought without a goal from open play. 

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However, Gyökeres has drastically improved his overall play and rediscovered his scoring touch in recent weeks, netting five times in his last nine appearances, to bring his current tally to 21 goals across all competitions. 

This remarkable resurgence makes him the first Arsenal player since club legends Thierry Henry and Ian Wright to hit the 20-goal milestone in a debut campaign.

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