Ronaldo close to tears as Al Nassr blow chance to claim Saudi Pro League title

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset as his Al Nassr side missed the chance to win the Saudi Pro League title in their game against Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen at the final whistle remonstrating with club officials and appearing close to tears as Al Nassr missed a golden opportunity to mathematically secure the Saudi Pro League title.

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A devastating 90th-minute blunder at Alawwal Park forced the league leaders to settle for a 1-1 draw against bitter rivals Al Hilal, ensuring the championship race will go down to the wire.

A tale of two halves in Riyadh

The Riyadh Derby lived up to its "Derby of Fury" reputation, unfolding as a tense and intensely physical battle from the opening whistle.

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In a first half dominated by tactical chess, it was Jorge Jesus's Al Nassr who found the vital breakthrough. French defender Mohamed Simakan rose to the occasion in the 37th minute, slotting home a composed finish after a driving run from Kingsley Coman to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The goal sent the home supporters into a frenzy, with the prospect of a first league title for Ronaldo since his move to the Middle East appearing within reach.

The second half saw Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal side desperately chasing an equaliser to preserve their invincible season.

Despite Al Nassr’s resolute defensive block, the hosts failed to put the game to bed, while Ronaldo, Coman, and João Félix missed significant opportunities to double the advantage.

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Heartbreak at the death for Ronaldo

Just as the home side prepared to celebrate a historic victory, disaster struck in the 90th minute. Under heavy pressure from the visitors during a chaotic goalmouth scramble, Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento tragically diverted the ball into his own net.

The stunning own goal levelled the score at 1-1, completely silencing the Alawwal Park crowd and delaying Al Nassr's coronation.

The draw represents a massive missed opportunity for Ronaldo and his teammates as a victory would have moved Al Nassr eight points clear with just one game remaining for them, effectively handing them the crown.

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Instead, they remain on 83 points, holding a five-point lead over Al Hilal (78 points), who crucially still have an outstanding match in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo at full time. 💔



Al Nassr need one more win to become Saudi Pro League champions. pic.twitter.com/Jnjp5veAB6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2026

Speaking after the game, Ronaldo said, “The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight.”