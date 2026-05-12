Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Goalkeeper blunder delays Ronaldo 1st Saudi League title

An Nassr missed the chance to clinch the Saudi Pro League after a late error handed Al Hilal a lifeline in the title race.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dreams of mathematically sealing his first Saudi Pro League title were delayed, as a devastating 90th-minute own goal from goalkeeper Bento forced Al Nassr to settle for a 1-1 draw against bitter rivals Al Hilal.

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Al Nassr seemed destined to secure victory thanks to a first-half strike from Mohamed Simakan. However, Simone Inzaghi’s resilient Al Hilal side snatched a crucial point at the absolute death, keeping the fight alive.

Key match details

The Riyadh Derby was a tense, intensely physical affair from the opening whistle. Both sides fought fiercely for midfield dominance, leading to the referee's notebook filling up quickly during a combative first half.

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Showing more intent in the tactical chess match, it was Jorge Jesus's Al Nassr who found the vital breakthrough. French defender Mohamed Simakan stepped up and found the back of the net to give the hosts a priceless 1-0 advantage, sending the Alawwal Park crowd into a frenzy.

The second half saw Al Hilal desperately chasing an equaliser to salvage their fading title hopes but struggled to break down a resolute Al Nassr defensive block.

At the other end, Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix both had opportunities to double the hosts' lead and put the game to bed, but neither could find the decisive second goal.

One of the craziest things you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/Txzc8pfNPP — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) May 12, 2026

Just as the hosts were preparing to celebrate a massive victory, disaster struck. Under heavy late pressure from the visitors, Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento tragically diverted the ball into his own net. The stunning 90th-minute own goal levelled the score at 1-1, completely silencing the home crowd.

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What this means for the title race

The 1-1 draw represents a missed opportunity for Al Nassr. A victory would have put them eight points clear with only one game remaining, effectively handing them the Saudi Pro League crown. Instead, they remain on 83 points, while Al Hilal moves to 78 points.

All of us right now 😢 pic.twitter.com/d2XGs0XPsc — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) May 12, 2026