“It’s no use” — Kylian Mbappé makes telling ‘miracles’ admission as Madrid pressure explodes

The France captain has lifted the lid on the current pressures rocking his career.

Kylian Mbappé has admitted the pressure of playing for both France and Real Madrid can sometimes feel overwhelming, revealing that fans “expect miracles” from players at the very top level of football.

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In a revealing interview with Vanity Fair France, the French superstar opened up about the intense scrutiny surrounding his career, his private life and the enormous expectations placed on him as one of the biggest athletes in the world.

What Mbappe said

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

“There is nothing more beautiful than representing your country,” Mbappé said while discussing France’s 2026 World Cup ambitions.

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“But it’s hard to be in a position like ours, everyone expects miracles from us. Miracles happen on the ground. It’s no use playing the game before the game.”

The interview presents a calmer and more reflective side of the Madrid forward, who is preparing for another high-pressure international summer, with France viewed as one of the favourites heading into the competition.

Mbappe's commercial power

France captain Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Mbappé’s influence now stretches far beyond football. According to the aforementioned outlet, the French captain signed his first endorsement deal with Nike at just eight years old and has since grown into one of the most marketable athletes in global sports.

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With more than 131 million Instagram followers, Mbappé’s social media presence is packed with luxury and sports partnerships involving brands such as Nike, Dior, Hublot, Oakley and EA Sports.

The report claims the “Mbappé brand” generates over €25 million annually outside football salaries alone. His move to Madrid reportedly included a signing bonus close to €145 million, while his yearly wages are estimated at around €13.6 million.

Yacht photos spark backlash

Mbappe and Ester Exposito on vacation in Italy | Credit: X

Despite his global popularity, the 27-year-old Los Blancos star has also faced growing criticism in Spain in recent weeks.

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Earlier this month, Mbappé was photographed embracing Spanish actress Ester Expósito aboard a yacht off the coast of Sardinia during a short recovery break approved by Madrid’s medical staff after a hamstring injury.

Mbappe and Ester Exposito on vacation in Italy | Credit: X

The images quickly went viral online and reportedly angered sections of the club’s supporters, especially with Madrid trailing rivals FC Barcelona in the league standings and eventually ending the season trophyless.

The controversy escalated even further after an online petition allegedly created by Madrid fans demanding Mbappé’s departure spread rapidly across social media and reportedly collected millions of signatures, even shattering the Guinness World Record books.

Speaking honestly about life as a global celebrity, Mbappé admitted fame has not always been easy to manage, especially after becoming world famous at such a young age.

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“Of course, it’s difficult because we feel like we no longer belong to ourselves, but at the same time, it is the life we chose,” he explained.

“I became famous very young. I didn’t always have the wisdom or empathy to understand that people may only see me once in their lives.”