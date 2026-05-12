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Nigeria wins hosting rights for Major CAF events in 2026

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:34 - 12 May 2026
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Nigeria has been confirmed as host of the 2026 CAF Awards and the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly after approval by President Bola Tinubu and CAF officials.
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Nigeria has officially secured the hosting rights for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards and the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly.

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The announcement followed a high-level meeting involving Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi.

Tinubu approves Nigeria’s bid

President Tinubu reportedly approved Nigeria’s bid to host the two major African football events after discussions with CAF leadership.

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The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly is scheduled to take place in October 2026.

The annual gathering is one of the most important meetings in African football governance, bringing together presidents of CAF’s 54 member associations, representatives from the six zonal unions, and senior football administrators from across the continent.

Key discussions during the assembly typically focus on football development, governance, competitions, finance, and the future direction of the sport in Africa.

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Several high-profile Nigerian and CAF officials attended the meeting that confirmed the hosting rights.

Among those present were: CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Special Adviser to the CAF President and Samson Adamu, CAF Acting General Secretary.

The CAF Awards ceremony remains one of the continent’s biggest football events, celebrating Africa’s best players, coaches, clubs, and football personalities.

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