Nigeria wins hosting rights for Major CAF events in 2026

Nigeria has been confirmed as host of the 2026 CAF Awards and the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly after approval by President Bola Tinubu and CAF officials.

Nigeria has officially secured the hosting rights for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards and the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement followed a high-level meeting involving Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi.

Tinubu approves Nigeria’s bid

President Tinubu reportedly approved Nigeria’s bid to host the two major African football events after discussions with CAF leadership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly is scheduled to take place in October 2026.

The annual gathering is one of the most important meetings in African football governance, bringing together presidents of CAF’s 54 member associations, representatives from the six zonal unions, and senior football administrators from across the continent.

Nigeria to host 2026 CAF Awards



Tinubu has approved Nigeria’s proposed hosting of the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football, as well as this year’s CAF Awards Ceremony. The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly will take place in October this year https://t.co/qSwBuPimjZ — Hassan Abdulsalam 🇳🇬 (@ProudlyHassan) May 12, 2026

Key discussions during the assembly typically focus on football development, governance, competitions, finance, and the future direction of the sport in Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several high-profile Nigerian and CAF officials attended the meeting that confirmed the hosting rights.

Among those present were: CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Special Adviser to the CAF President and Samson Adamu, CAF Acting General Secretary.