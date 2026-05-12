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I don't want Mourinho — Real Madrid record-holder declares

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:53 - 12 May 2026
Jose Mourinho wanted by Real Madrid || Imago
Jose Mourinho wanted by Real Madrid || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Legendary Real Madrid star shared his candid opinion on Jose Mourinho's possible return to the club.
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Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has opposed the potential return of José Mourinho to the Santiago Bernabéu, finally offering his explicit thoughts on the matter after initially remaining coy. 

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When widespread rumours of the 63-year-old manager's comeback first broke, the iconic goalkeeper cryptically tweeted three popcorn emojis to signify his anticipation of impending drama; he has now offered a clearer perspective. 

What Casillas said

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), moments before Florentino Perez’s sensational interview, Casillas boldly clarified his stance on a potential Mourinho return

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"I have no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me. I don’t want him at @realmadrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more,” he said.

Casillas' comments come amidst reports that club president Florentino Pérez is actively spearheading a move to rehire the current Benfica boss to replace Álvaro Arbeloa following a disastrous, trophyless 2025/26 campaign. 

Pérez reportedly views the Portuguese manager as the ultimate disciplinarian needed to fix a severely fractured squad and has already met with Mourinho, who has allegedly laid out specific squad demands before agreeing to activate his €3 million (£2.6 million) release clause.

Deep-rooted bad blood

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Casillas’s vocal opposition is understandable, given his unresolved personal animosity that defined Mourinho's initial, polarising managerial stint in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013.

Although Mourinho delivered major silverware during his first spell, including ending Barcelona’s hegemony, his turbulent reign was ultimately derailed by toxic internal warfare. 

The origin of this bitter, bad blood was the fallout between both heavyweights that shockingly saw Casillas, who holds the record for most appearances by a Real Madrid goalkeeper, stripped of his undisputed starting spot and benched in favour of Diego López. 

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