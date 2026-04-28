Real Madrid legend reacts dramatically to news of Mourinho's return

Real Madrid and Spanish football legend Iker Casillas reacted to news of the club's interest in a Jose Mourinho return.

Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has reacted to the sensational reports of José Mourinho’s potential return to the Santiago Bernabéu, posting a simple but highly suggestive "popcorn" emoji.

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Casillas' comment

Hours after reports of Real Madrid’s interest broke, Casillas posted three popcorn emojis on X. The cryptic tweet clearly signals Casillas’s anticipation of impending drama as club president Florentino Pérez pushes to rehire the divisive 63-year-old manager, despite significant dissent within the Real Madrid boardroom.

Pérez has taken direct, personal control of the managerial search to replace current head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, whose well-scrutinised tenure is expected to end this summer following what is expected to be a trophyless 2025/26 campaign.

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The profound irony of Mourinho potentially replacing Arbeloa, who famously sided with the Portuguese manager during a bitter dressing-room civil war over a decade ago, which opposed a Casillas-led faction, provides an interesting angle.

The Mourinho-Casillas fallout

Casillas’s telling reaction appears to stem from his catastrophic personal fallout with Mourinho during the manager's initial 2010–2013 stint in the Spanish capital.

Despite Mourinho guiding Real Madrid to the 2011/12 La Liga title with a record 100 points, his reign ended in toxicity after he essentially accused Casillas of being a "mole" who leaked sensitive internal information to the press.

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Former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas | Imago

The bitter feud escalated in December 2012 when Mourinho controversially benched the club legend for Antonio Adán and subsequently replaced him entirely with Diego López in January 2013.

This clash of titans fractured the dressing room, directly pitting Casillas against former close friends like Arbeloa, who publicly backed Mourinho by liking a tweet which called Casillas a cancer, although he eventually apologised.

🍿 🍿 🍿 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 28, 2026