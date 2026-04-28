‘The best of his era’ - Ex Super Eagles star heaps praises on Victor Osimhen

Former Super Eagles star praises Victor Osimhen after his match-winning performance for Galatasaray in a 3-0 derby victory over Fenerbahçe.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has showered praise on Victor Osimhen following the striker’s standout performance in Galatasaray’s emphatic victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe.

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Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

The highly charged Istanbul derby lived up to its reputation as one of football’s most intense fixtures, with Osimhen playing a decisive role in a commanding 3-0 win at Rams Park.

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Galatasaray extended their advantage in the second half through Barış Alper Yılmaz, who converted from the penalty spot, before Lucas Torreira sealed the victory with a late strike.

What Shorunmu said

Describing the magnitude of the encounter, Shorunmu likened the clash to a battlefield, emphasising the pressure players face in such fixtures.

He said via Footy Africa, “All over the world, when there is a derby, especially in Turkey, it’s like a war. The one between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe was a tug of war and a very difficult game.”

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The former Beşiktaş goalkeeper highlighted the electric atmosphere surrounding the fixture, noting the passion and intensity of supporters on both sides.

He continued, “They did a lot to distract him because they knew he would cause problems. But at the end of the day, his goal counted. He survived the pressure and took his chances. He’s just unplayable when at his best.