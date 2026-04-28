Advertisement

‘The best of his era’ - Ex Super Eagles star heaps praises on Victor Osimhen

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:47 - 28 April 2026
Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago
Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago
Former Super Eagles star praises Victor Osimhen after his match-winning performance for Galatasaray in a 3-0 derby victory over Fenerbahçe.
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has showered praise on Victor Osimhen following the striker’s standout performance in Galatasaray’s emphatic victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe.

Advertisement
Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper vs Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

The highly charged Istanbul derby lived up to its reputation as one of football’s most intense fixtures, with Osimhen playing a decisive role in a commanding 3-0 win at Rams Park.

Fresh from injury, Osimhen wasted no time making his presence felt, opening the scoring in the 40th minute with a clinical finish.

Advertisement

Galatasaray extended their advantage in the second half through Barış Alper Yılmaz, who converted from the penalty spot, before Lucas Torreira sealed the victory with a late strike.

What Shorunmu said

Describing the magnitude of the encounter, Shorunmu likened the clash to a battlefield, emphasising the pressure players face in such fixtures.

He said via Footy Africa, “All over the world, when there is a derby, especially in Turkey, it’s like a war. The one between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe was a tug of war and a very difficult game.”

Advertisement

The former Beşiktaş goalkeeper highlighted the electric atmosphere surrounding the fixture, noting the passion and intensity of supporters on both sides.

He continued, “They did a lot to distract him because they knew he would cause problems. But at the end of the day, his goal counted. He survived the pressure and took his chances. He’s just unplayable when at his best.

“Fans can say things out of excitement, especially after big wins. Before Osimhen, there were players like Hagi, he was incredible. It’s a generational thing. Now Osimhen is among the best of his era.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
The NPFL title race is crazy: three games could change it all
Football
28.04.2026
The NPFL title race is crazy: three games could change it all
Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago
Super Eagles
28.04.2026
‘The best of his era’ - Ex Super Eagles star heaps praises on Victor Osimhen
Real Madrid legend reacts dramatically to news of Mourinho's return
Football
28.04.2026
Real Madrid legend reacts dramatically to news of Mourinho's return
Yes, they want him — Atletico boss Simeone confirms Arsenal interest in star player
Football
28.04.2026
Yes, they want him — Atletico boss Simeone confirms Arsenal interest in star player
Super Falcons to discover 2028 Olympic qualifier opponents on Wednesday
Super Falcons
28.04.2026
Super Falcons to discover 2028 Olympic qualifier opponents on Wednesday
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips: UCL Nearly Men Battle For Semifinal First Leg Advantage
Betting Tips
28.04.2026
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips: UCL Nearly Men Battle For Semifinal First Leg Advantage