‘The best of his era’ - Ex Super Eagles star heaps praises on Victor Osimhen
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has showered praise on Victor Osimhen following the striker’s standout performance in Galatasaray’s emphatic victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe.
The highly charged Istanbul derby lived up to its reputation as one of football’s most intense fixtures, with Osimhen playing a decisive role in a commanding 3-0 win at Rams Park.
Fresh from injury, Osimhen wasted no time making his presence felt, opening the scoring in the 40th minute with a clinical finish.
Galatasaray extended their advantage in the second half through Barış Alper Yılmaz, who converted from the penalty spot, before Lucas Torreira sealed the victory with a late strike.
What Shorunmu said
Describing the magnitude of the encounter, Shorunmu likened the clash to a battlefield, emphasising the pressure players face in such fixtures.
He said via Footy Africa, “All over the world, when there is a derby, especially in Turkey, it’s like a war. The one between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe was a tug of war and a very difficult game.”
The former Beşiktaş goalkeeper highlighted the electric atmosphere surrounding the fixture, noting the passion and intensity of supporters on both sides.
He continued, “They did a lot to distract him because they knew he would cause problems. But at the end of the day, his goal counted. He survived the pressure and took his chances. He’s just unplayable when at his best.
“Fans can say things out of excitement, especially after big wins. Before Osimhen, there were players like Hagi, he was incredible. It’s a generational thing. Now Osimhen is among the best of his era.”