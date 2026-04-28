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The NPFL title race is crazy: three games could change it all

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 19:30 - 28 April 2026
Nigerian football has served up some dramatic title finishes over the years, but the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season is already on another level.
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With just three matchdays remaining, not much separates those at the top. You know what this means? At this point, everything counts! Every tackle, every chance, every kick of a football, every late, late goal. Just ask Ahmed Musa.

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Rangers lead, but only just

After a big comeback win against Enyimba in what felt like a title deciding Oriental derby on matchday 35, Enugu Rangers moved to the top of the standings, sitting on 59 points. 

What makes it more remarkable is that Rangers played behind closed doors, serving a sanction from NPFL authorities for previous disciplinary breaches. No home crowd, no colour, no noise. They delivered anyway. That tells you something about the character coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has built in Enugu.

Fans following every twist of this title race closely, including those who enjoy tracking odds and predictions on Nigerian football, can explore the best betting sites with welcome bonus to find platforms that cover the NPFL alongside the biggest leagues.

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The Ahmed Musa moment that stunned everyone

United, who had been breathing down Rangers' necks all season, travelled northside expecting to keep their place at the top. Did they succeed? Absolutely not.

Kano Pillars – led by Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa – won 2-1 in one of the most dramatic games of the season. Abdullahi Musa gave Pillars the lead late in regulation, Handsome Surveyor equalised in the 89th minute and we thought that was it. But then the man himself – Ahmed Musa – insisted he’d have the last laugh. His 92nd-minute header sealed a famous victory for Kano Pillars.

The fact that another Super Eagles legend Finidi George was pacing the touchline for Rivers United made the whole thing feel like an NPFL fever dream.

That result cost Rivers United their place at the top of the table. They now find themselves one point behind Rangers with 58 points, and their title hopes are now quite shaky.

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What happens next

The final games will be decisive. Rangers need consistency to hold off Rivers United. Ikorodu City and Abia Warriors could still make a late, late push for the title, sitting just 4 points away from the summit.

It’s also crazy at the other end. Unbelievably, Remo Stars - the defending champions - are still fighting for survival. With only 3 points separating the bottom 8, anything could still happen.

A season worth watching till the end

This NPFL season has everything:

  • Great players
  • Outright legends
  • Bitter derbies
  • Gates shut behind closed doors
  • Last-minute drama
  • Chaos

Will Rangers hold on or will Rivers United make a final push? Time will tell. But no matter what happens, the 2025/26 NPFL season deserves to be remembered as one of the most gripping in recent memory.

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