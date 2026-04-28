Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips: UCL Nearly Men Battle For Semifinal First Leg Advantage

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal – two teams that have never lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy – will face off for a spot in this season’s final.

This opener offers a fascinating duel between two sides playing football they have not always been synonymous with down the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atleti have been a potent attacking force with 34 goals in this season's competition – the most they have ever struck in a European Cup or Champions League campaign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has been miserly in defence, conceding a mere five goals in their 12 matches.

Their semi-finals were opposites too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atletico's classic with Barcelona was a rollercoaster affair, Diego Simeone's men peaking with a 2-0 first-leg victory before dipping to a 2-0 deficit in the return only for Ademola Lookman to settle their nerves and, eventually, the tie.

Arsenal, by contrast, ground out a 1-0 win at Sporting CP courtesy of Kai Havertz's late winner in Lisbon and their defence held firm in the goalless London return.

The unstoppable force meets the immovable object. Which will be stronger for two clubs still hunting that elusive first Champions League crown?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Match to end in draw 3.28 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.68 High Player prop Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer 3.70 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Match to end in draw

Arsenal have prioritised a tight defence in the Champions League knockout stage so far. They drew the first leg of their round-of-16 tie 1-1 away to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners were also goalless for 91 minutes in Lisbon in the last round, until Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time. That was a really even game, with both sides creating two big chances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This match is also shaping up to be really competitive. Mikel Arteta would surely be content with a draw to take back to the Emirates. His side haven’t lost any of their 12 Champions League fixtures this term.

Atletico Madrid are a more positive team than ever under Simeone. In fact, 86% of their European fixtures this season have seen both teams score. However, with the stakes high, they won’t take unnecessary risks.

Therefore, backing a draw in this match would be the smart move.

Under 2.5 goals

Arsenal's 1-0 aggregate over Sporting was a microcosm of how Mikel Arteta's team have been grinding out results in the last few months. Leaning heavily on their defensive solidity, and hoping for one or two moments of quality to unlock the opposition defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atletico have been involved in some higher-scoring fixtures across the campaign. An 8-2 aggregate win over Spurs was followed up by a 3-2 victory over Barcelona in the last eight.

However, they face an Arsenal side that prioritizes control over end-to-end football. If the Gunners get their way, a low-scoring affair could land.

Julian Alvarez to score anytime

Julian Alvarez has scored nine goals in this season's Champions League. This includes three goals in two matches against Arsenal's big rivals Tottenham in the last sixteen.

Alvarez scores winning goal || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Man City forward is often the difference maker and has the ruthless edge to match.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid: (4-4-2)

Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, González; Griezmann, Álvarez

Arsenal: (4-3-3)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Team News – Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid duo Pablo Barrios (hamstring) and Jose Gimenez (muscle) are sidelined through injury, while Ademola Lookman (muscle) and David Hancko (ankle) are both doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Arsenal-linked Julian Alvarez is also a minor doubt, as he has been carrying ‘discomfort’.

Team News – Arsenal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eberechi Eze was forced off against Newcastle, following Kai Havertz to the treatment table after the German’ 33rd-minute withdrawal at the Emirates Stadium.

There was a further boost as Bukayo Saka returned from his long lay-off off the bench, while Riccardo Calafiori is thought to be nearing a return and could feature in Spain.