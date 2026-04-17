‘Football is not always fair’ — Barcelona star laments loss to Lookman’s Atletico Madrid

Losing to Ademola Lookman's Atletico Madrid has left one of Barcelona's stars vividly disappointed

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has expressed his frustration following their heartbreaking Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

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Despite the disappointment, the Polish striker insists the team must quickly refocus on their domestic ambitions.

Lewandowski reflects on painful European exit

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The veteran forward admitted the defeat was difficult to take, especially given the effort his side put in throughout the tie. “It always hurts. We tried until the end. We fought, we wanted to win,” he said, before acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the game.

Lewandowski pointed to the cruel reality of football, suggesting that performances do not always guarantee results. “Sometimes it can seem like we’re better but we end up losing. Football is not always fair,” he added, urging his teammates to shift their focus toward winning La Liga in the remaining fixtures.

Lookman’s decisive blow ends Barca comeback hopes

Barcelona looked set for a famous comeback after a blistering start at the Wanda Metropolitano. Lamine Yamal struck early to ignite hope, before Ferran Torres levelled the tie with a composed finish.

However, Ademola Lookman ultimately proved to be the difference-maker. Deployed in a more advanced role, the Nigerian international caused constant problems for Barcelona’s defence, particularly Jules Kounde.

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His decisive moment came when he finished off a precise delivery from Marcos Llorente, halting Barcelona’s momentum and sealing Atletico’s progression. From there, Diego Simeone’s side held firm defensively to secure a famous victory.