I will not put England — Brazil legend Romario names World Cup favourites
The 1994 World Cup winner, who is one of the top 10 scoring legends in history, believes there are five teams better than Brazil, but made it clear that England do not make his list of contenders.
Speaking with The Guardian, Romário pulled no punches in his assessment.
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"England are a good team, but I see the other sides as better.“I like Harry Kane, [Jude] Bellingham and [Bukayo] Saka. They’re smart players, with great technique, who make a difference.
"They might cause a bit of a stir, but I wouldn’t put them among the favourites. My favourites are France, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Germany, and Brazil.”
Romário, who fired Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994, still believes the five-time champions carry a special aura but ranks France, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, and Germany above them.
Despite Romario's words, there is no doubt England are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this summer.
Head coach Thomas Tuchel has a hugely talented squad at his disposal, including arguably the world's best striker, Harry Kane, who scored 61 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich last season.