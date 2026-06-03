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Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Dembele drops to second despite UCL win

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:52 - 03 June 2026
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Ousmane Dembele has dropped to second place in the latest Ballon d’Or power rankings despite helping Paris Saint-Germain reach the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.
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According to betting and prediction market platform Polymarket, Dembele, who won the UCL with PSG, now sits on 23% probability after previously leading the race.

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He has been overtaken by Harry Kane, who strengthened his position with 26% despite Bayern Munich’s semi-final exit.

Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Dembele, Kane, Yamal lead race

Dembele struggled with injuries in the first half of the season, but returned to full fitness in February and has been a catalyst for PSG's back-to-back Champions League triumph.

Ousmane Dembele || Imago
Ousmane Dembele || Imago
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The Frenchman scored the equaliser against Arsenal in the UCL final, taking his tally for the season to 20 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the market believes Harry Kane’s incredible club form, an astonishing 61 goals in just 51 appearances this season, has given the Englishman a slight edge heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Lamine Yamal will be a star for Spain at the World Cup
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The race remains extremely tight, with several players still in contention.

The outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is expected to influence the final Ballon d’Or standings heavily.

Dembele remains firmly in the conversation, especially if he can inspire France to another World Cup trophy after their 2022 heartbreak against Argentina.

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Harry Kane Usman Dembele Paris Saint Germain
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