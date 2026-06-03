Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Dembele drops to second despite UCL win

Ousmane Dembele has dropped to second place in the latest Ballon d’Or power rankings despite helping Paris Saint-Germain reach the 2026 UEFA Champions League final.

According to betting and prediction market platform Polymarket, Dembele, who won the UCL with PSG, now sits on 23% probability after previously leading the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been overtaken by Harry Kane, who strengthened his position with 26% despite Bayern Munich’s semi-final exit.

Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Dembele, Kane, Yamal lead race

Dembele struggled with injuries in the first half of the season, but returned to full fitness in February and has been a catalyst for PSG's back-to-back Champions League triumph.

Ousmane Dembele || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Frenchman scored the equaliser against Arsenal in the UCL final, taking his tally for the season to 20 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the market believes Harry Kane’s incredible club form, an astonishing 61 goals in just 51 appearances this season, has given the Englishman a slight edge heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Lamine Yamal will be a star for Spain at the World Cup

🚨BREAKING: The June Ballon d'Or rankings have dropped on Polymarket:



📉26% - Kane

📈23% - Dembélé

📉11% - Yamal

📉8% - Mbappé

📈8% - Vitinha

📈5% - Kvaratskhelia

📈3% - Olise

📉3% - Rice

📉3% - Raphinha

📈2% - Ronaldo



$1000 on Ronaldo NOT to win pays out $1,020 on Polymarket. pic.twitter.com/kZVWWPbVlF — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 2, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The race remains extremely tight, with several players still in contention.

The outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is expected to influence the final Ballon d’Or standings heavily.