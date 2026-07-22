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2026 WAFCON: Super Falcons eye mouth-watering ₦2.74 billion payday

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:22 - 22 July 2026
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Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons players || Imago
Defending champions Super Falcons are looking at a historical payday if they retain their WAFCON crown
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Nigeria's Super Falcons will have more than continental glory to play for when the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco.

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CAF has announced a record-breaking increase in prize money, with the eventual champions set to earn a staggering ₦2.74 billion.

CAF unveils record prize money for 2026 WAFCON

CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed the new financial package in Johannesburg, revealing that the total prize fund has increased by 67% from $3.475 million to $5.8 million (approximately ₦7.96 billion).

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The biggest winners will be the tournament champions, who will receive $2 million (around ₦2.74 billion), double the amount awarded to the previous winners.

The runners-up will pocket $750,000 after a 50 per cent increase, while the third-placed team will also receive a significantly improved reward.

CAF has also ensured that every nation benefits from the expanded prize structure, with each of the 16 participating teams guaranteed at least $150,000 in participation fees, up from $125,000 at the last edition.

Super Falcons target another historic triumph

As defending champions, Nigeria's Super Falcons will head to Morocco aiming to extend their dominance after winning a record 10th WAFCON title at the previous tournament.

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The increased prize money provides another major incentive for the nine-time African giants, who will also be chasing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

With the competition expanding to 16 teams and offering its largest-ever financial rewards, the 2026 WAFCON is expected to be the biggest edition in the tournament's history.

For the Super Falcons, lifting the trophy once again would not only reinforce their status as Africa's most successful women's national team but also secure one of the richest paydays ever seen in African women's football.

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