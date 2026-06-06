‘It might awaken some demons’ - Mbappe claims he will never rewatch 2022 World Cup final

French captain Kylian Mbappe has revealed he has never revisited the footage of his nation's dramatic 2022 World Cup final loss to Argentina.

The Real Madrid forward opened up about the lingering impact of the final in Doha, where France was ultimately defeated 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

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At just 23, Mbappe became the youngest player to appear in two World Cup finals and the only one to score three goals in the final and still end up on the losing side.

While his performance earned him the tournament's Golden Boot, the team's failure to secure the trophy remains a painful memory.

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Mbappe speaks on 2022 World Cup

In an interview with Sorare just a week before the 2026 tournament, Mbappe explained his decision to avoid rewatching the epic encounter.

"The greatest final of all time? I think nothing matches it in terms of entertainment, the clash, and the match scenario, with so many twists and turns," he reflected. "It ended with penalties, the most brutal way for anyone."

"It was either Lionel Messi’s first World Cup win or a back-to-back for France, so it was historic no matter what. Have I watched the match again since? Never! I think if I do, it might awaken some demons."

France star Kylian Mbappe || imago

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Mbappe's performance in Lusail was nothing short of sensational, having broken multiple records, including scoring a stunning brace in just 95 seconds to pull Didier Deschamps' team back from a two-goal deficit.

The forward will be hoping to close in on another record, held by Miroslav Klose, having ranked 5th, with 12 goals, in the top 10 FIFA World Cup all-time goal scorers